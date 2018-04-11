Letters: America's bigoted city

America’s Bigoted City

Hats off to CityBeat editors for highlighting the San Diego County Supervisors comments on the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California sanctuary city laws. Apparently Supervisor Dianne Jacob feels that our communities and public safety are at risk from invading immigrants. Radio talk show host Carl DeMaio is now encouraging listeners to support Trump’s lawsuit. Both are thumbing their nose at all California mayors and legislators who do support sanctuary city laws in our state. Apparently Carl DeMaio, who holds no public office, knows better than L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell and even our local Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas, what’s best for our communities. The audacity of these individuals seems to know no bounds. DeMaio and Jacob seem oblivious to the negative impact our outdated immigration laws are making on our communities. Thank you, CityBeat, once again for alerting us to the fact that the thoughtlessness of individuals like Dianne Jacob and Carl DeMaio are about to turn America’s Finest City into America’s Most Bigoted City.

Vivian Marlene Dunbar, San Ysidro

Editor’s response: Thank you for your letter, Vivian, but we’d also like to point out that while Carl DeMaio does not hold any public office, he once was a member of the San Diego City Council. That is, before he ran for mayor and congress and failed epically at both. Just FYI.