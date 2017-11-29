Letters: Aztecs and Wampuses

Aztecs and Wampuses

I want to thank you for taking the time to write “Swallow your pride” [Nov. 15]. You did an excellent job demonstrating the nonsensical and irrational nature of the “excuses” (a worthy word choice; they do not even rise to the level of “argument”) some offer as “reasons” to not retire SDSU’s mascot and moniker.

However, regarding your second point (We have mascots that are derived from white culture, so why not other cultures?)... I’d like to point out a big difference between Notre Dame’s mascot/moniker and those based on Native Americans, which goes toward explaining why you cannot/should not compare the two: there are no histories of state-organized/sanctioned genocides against leprechauns on this continent.

[Edit note: To be fair, I wasn’t trying to make that point per se. I was trying to refute it, just as this letter attempts to do]

To this day, no one has been able to refute the assertion (backed with evidence... you know... “facts”) that SDSU’s so-called “Aztec” has never actually had anything to do with an actual Aztec, and is nothing more than the product of the “white” racialized imagination. It is nothing more than a perpetuation of racist stereotypes rooted in such things as dime store novels, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, and old Hollywood “Westerns” (oh yeah, and Disney’s Peter Pan). That’s why, when you look into the history of this so-called “Aztec,” you’ll find images of people wearing war bonnets, tee-pees and “poca-hottie” costumes. Anyone who tells you it’s about “honoring” actual Aztec culture is either simply ignorant of the facts, or lying... or both.

The original mascot was a polydactyl cat named “Pete,” which would later be dubbed the “Wampus Cat” (because of the association of extra toes with one variant of this storied creature from the Tsalagi [Cherokee] that had six legs). It was Polydactyl Pete who inspired the original “Wampus Cat” moniker that was used by the football team, an appellation that was heavily promoted by the school paper from 1923 to 1924. But there was a problem: Being referred to as “Wampus Kitties” in the newspapers was more than Coach Peterson’s male fragility could bear. Peterson conspired with two of his assistants, one of whom happened to be the editor of the school paper, both of whom were contributors to the San Diego Union and Tribune, to use the power of the press to get rid of the perceived emasculating moniker. Submissions were requested, and many received—none of them being “Aztec.” The name “Aztec” was suggested by one of Peterson’s co-conspirators because of the erroneous belief that Aztecs once lived in San Diego. It was a trend, among Ivy League schools back then, to appropriate Native American names and imagery for their football teams. Coach Peterson, wanting to emulate the Ivies, readily embraced the suggestion, which was based on the derp-worthy reasoning that “Aztecs are the Indians from San Diego because this was once Mexico and Aztecs are the Indians from Mexico.” The rest, as they say, is history.

In 1931, while the paint was still drying on the newly constructed campus (which is basically a life-sized 4th grade mission project—another long story involving Father Junipero Serra and the Mission System), some students (likely males) climbed to the top of what is now known as Hardy Tower with a curious looking container that had a flimsy parachute attached to it. Inside the container was Polydactyl Pete (now re-dubbed “Aztec Pete”). Pete was launched from the top of the tower (11 stories tall); judging from the image of Pete’s descent, the parachute wasn’t exactly what one would call “effective,” likely resulting in a rather hard landing. Polydactyl Pete, San Diego State’s “OG Mascot” (who at this point had to have been at least 17 years old) died shortly thereafter.

Ozzie Monge, College Area

Absent dissent

The editorial made some good points about holiday discussions with relatives and how to deal [“Holiday character,” Nov. 22]. I’ll add that it’s not just relatives to be concerned with; it’s also friends, acquaintances, whoever. All should be taken seriously because they vote. And as the editorial states, they should be challenged. Absent dissent, they feel validated. The trick is having a constructive discussion. Some things I try to do: A) Stipulate criteria, particularly sticking to facts; without facts the result is false conclusions. B) Conservatives tend to—consciously or not—use right-wing pundit tactics; e.g. interrupt, overtalk, filibuster, talking points, labeling, bias, double standard, false equivalency, conflation, cherrypicking, change the subject, etc. Pointing out such tactics might eventually get them to see that they are not being objective. C) Don’t bombard them with too many facts, they won’t see the forest for the trees. D) Let them do the talking then dispel the contentions, in a passive way. E) Framing your comments as questions might get them to do more thinking rather than just regurgitate talking points; e.g. are you sure about that, what will that do for you, how does that play out, what’s the source for that, did you know that, what do you like about X, if Hillary or Obama did that would you say it was OK, you said you hate X but the question was what do you like about Y, repeat questions if they are not answered. F) If you don’t succeed, remember there is always next time; I have gotten better over the years and can now generally refrain from comments like “you’re a total idiot!!!” Even when true.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa