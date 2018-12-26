Letters: Best letters of 2018

WHERE’S OUR PULITZER?

I just want to thank you and the professional staffers there at CityBeat for the piece on the Hepatitis A outbreak in our community [“Hepatitis A: One year later,” Aug. 22]. The analysis made by your competent and skilled reporters brought a simplistic clarity to the news story that made it intelligible, comprehensible, understandable, outstanding work! Your thorough coverage of that deadly emergency in San Diego is worthy of a Pulitzer Prize. Keep up the good work in keeping our county educated, informed and aware of critical events that matter to all of us. Thanks again, CityBeat for a job well done.

Sincerely,

Jacob Regal, Downtown

S.D. NEEDS THIS VOICE

I’ve been a loyal CityBeat reader for the 14 years I’ve lived in San Diego. The Sept. 5 editorial [“Being an ally means more than retweeting”] was the best call to action I’ve seen in the paper since the change in leadership in 2015. I know there have been ups and downs at the paper over the years, as can be expected, but know that writing like the Sept. 5 piece will keep me picking up CityBeat for a long time coming. Please don’t stop. San Diego needs this voice.

Colin Santulli, Ocean Beach

KEEPING ME SANE

Hi Seth. Thank you for doing such great work and putting out such high-quality journalism. Please let your writers know how wonderful they are, and how sorry and sad it makes me that they’ve received the ugly messages and threats [“The critical masses,” Aug. 15]. Also thanks Ryan for the brutally honest writing he does and the light he shines on mental health issues. You guys keep me sane.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

KEEP POUNDING THE DRUM

Thank you for the courageous work you and your entire staff do. I read the CityBeat weekly and appreciate the journalism that the paper puts out. I support your vendors but especially stand by the entire media pursuing the truth and facts [“The critical masses,” Aug. 15]. We will fight this fake administration and hopefully flip the 49th and more with the blue wave. Let’s do it for Aretha, children and grandchildren. Please keep pounding the drum of getting out to vote in your paper in what appears to be our most important election in my lifetime. (I’m 66 and fired up). Thanks again for all your hard work.

James B. Doster, Carlsbad

KEEP PUBLISHING

Seth Combs, you rock! Thank you for being here. Thank you for CityBeat. Thank you for your wonderful team of journalists. Never stop.

So, stand your ground! Keep publishing. Keep bringing the truth!

Anna Bowen-Davies, University Heights