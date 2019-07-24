Letters: Black Gold is gold

BLACK GOLD IS GOLD

I have enjoyed Al Howard’s Black Gold column in the past, and I found his recent column from July 17 [“Instant karma and the art of the steal”] to be, once again, very entertaining. I once had a fair-sized collection of vinyl albums, 700 or so, and his descriptions of his search for the good stuff is fascinating to me.

Of course, he touches on much more than just buying and selling old records; the social commentary he imparts as part of the story is enlightening and very meaningful. Kudos to Al.

Joe Vissers, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego

MORE GOLD LOVE

Thanks to Alfred Howard for his Black Gold column. It brings sanity and humor (even evidence of economic justice) to our world that has gone totally off home-base these days. I’m impressed how Howard optimistically pursues and stays on-point in his search for those treasured, historical LP’s from bygone days—definitely a unique hobby that yields some swap meet gems amidst the dust and grime of others’ forgotten, throwaways. His LP pursuits remind me of Antiques Roadshow for the uncommon man… carry on, Alfred!

Donna Shanske, Bankers Hill

SISTER VOICE

Since “money” is the common denominator and the very foundation for individual independence and personal empowerment–spelled “freedom,” you simply cannot survive (or prosper) without it–unless you know how to live by “magic.”

Forty acres and a mule will not take you very far if you do not have the purchasing power, when planting season begins, “to even afford a basic seed-crop.” Notwithstanding, the need for the mule to be fed, watered and protected from marauders.

For this reason, Rhonda “Ro” Moore, from the first time I became acquainted with “A Side-Eye of Sanity” (your always insightful and invaluable contribution as a regular columnist to “Up Front | Voices”) in San Diego CityBeat magazine–recognizing a “Sister Voice” of reason and a pragmatic seeker and preacher of truth, I immediately became “a great admirer of yours!”

Consequently, I must take this opportunity to say “thank you” for your recent column of June 26, 2019, titled “Reparations Fixations.” It is a masterful, one-page “tour de force,” and it really “packs a punch.” An award-winner!

No amount of monetary reparations can ever repair the “social injustice” perpetuated by our founding fathers and perpetuated in “lock-step” by their offspring throughout the history of this country. Which in some respects seems even more insidious today, since we entered the 21st century. By now, we should not only “know better,” but “do better.”

Nonetheless, an attempt to at least begin to address such a priority-need “immediately,” at this particularly critical and crucial juncture in American history, would certainly be a “start” in the right direction. A “first step” that could affect all of us for the better!

Respectfully, Sandra C. Coronado