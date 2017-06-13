Letters: Board shorts still reign

BOARD SHORTS STILL REIGN

Talofa Mr. Bradford,

Sorry chief, but as a native San Diegan, I rank “jorts” down there with Smokey & the Bandit/Dukes of Hazard fashion tragedy-nightmare transplants from south of the Mason Dixon Line [“Sorry men, but your shorts suck (unless they’re jorts),” June 7]. Pasty white and not all right with the ultimate capper of loafers with no socks! I’ll guess you’re originally not from around these parts.

While I’m not onboard with the current trend of shorter-short lengths for men (retro OP-local guy, Jim Jenks done good, still!), well-designed board shorts still reign here and rightfully so. Katin, HIC, Birdwell, Maui Rippers, Pelagic, Patagonia, etc.

Can I expect to see you strolling da cliffs in your daisy dukes anytime soon?

Still make a point of reading your columns.

Mike Loflen, Clairemont

IMPROV DESERVES LOVE

It’s kind of a shame the Old Town Improv Company didn’t get a mention in your cover story [“Neighborhood Watch: Old Town,” June 7], along with the usual tourist attractions. Hopefully the talented people and improvised shows at this little theatre will gain some traction and be featured the next time you run a similar story.

Andy Robinson, College Area