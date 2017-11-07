Letters: Brave and courageous

Aaryn,

Writing to congratulate you for the CityBeat “The most treacherous lie” column [Oct. 25]. That was so brave and courageous. I saw the next week’s letters from men before I read the column because I don’t always get CityBeat at my library—they go fast! I so hope the assholes resisted responding and you only heard supportive comments. You’re an amazon.

Elizabeth Lunn, Serra Mesa

SAVING OURSELVES

I am a resident of Barrio Logan, or, to be more specific, I live in the exact building that has been the subject of the recent La Gracia controversy and subsequent implosion. From comments to memes to actual graffiti on my building, this issue has been at the forefront of my mind and even showed up in last week’s issue of San Diego CityBeat [“No gracias,” Nov. 1]. Much like I felt upon reading the initial comments on Jenny Niezgoda’s original Kickstarter campaign, I was taken aback at the blatantly personal attacks that showed up in Alex Zaragoza’s article. A writer who has self-identified as being “into feminism.”

The “long, wand-waved locks” of anyone should not ever be a subject of contention, especially in the sexism-filled Trump world we all currently live in. To tear down another woman on a personal, physical level is despicable and wholly unworthy of anyone who claims to be a feminist. To specify Niezgoda’s resemblance to Blake Lively, as was blatantly included in Zaragoza’s referenced mitú article, diminishes an argument that was entirely worthy without resorting to such sexist pettiness. In all fairness (and to my horror) it is not only Zaragoza who decided that physical attributes were worthy points to specify on. Original social media comments ranged from women angrily declaring Niezgoda a “blonde bitch” with a “Colgate smile” to toxic males proclaiming, “I’d still smash the shit out of you.” A common theme in all of these comments was that Niezgoda classified as a “Becky” also known as THE prime pop-culture example of a strong woman lowering her own standards of decency by publicly tearing another woman down for a man’s mistake.

I will never debate the tone-deaf nature of the La Gracia concept and Kickstarter video, but for a self-identified feminist (along with this beautiful multicultural community) to attack a human being on the nature of their hair color and gender is nauseating and beneath the capacity of us all. Find issue in merit (or lack thereof), find a person faulty for their capacity, but never for their aesthetics and certainly not their gender. The longer women tear each other down in these petty, and ultimately superficial ways, the longer we all stay down. I can’t even begin to harness my anger at the inequality of La Gracia’s concept while I’m busy being this disgusted by my fellow women. We must do better—as if Weinstein and Trump weren’t proof enough—men aren’t coming, we’ve got to save ourselves.

Carolyn Osorio, Barrio Logan

WHO WILL STICK UPFOR THE WHITES?

I’ve never read a more objectionable article in CityBeat [“No gracias,” Nov. 1]. The author is telling us that white people aren’t welcome in Barrio Logan—not as business owners, not even as chefs! Does she really mean white, because she looks white in her photo. She must mean non-Latino. Let’s follow that system around town: No non-Italians in Little Italy. Only Irish owners of Irish-themed pubs. Ethnic purity will be the rule.

The author is happy that the blond entrepreneur was chased out of the neighborhood, presumably losing some of her investment. Was she too white, too affluent or just too pretty and perky to be accepted by the gatekeepers? If it’s OK to mock and shun a white person, can we give the same treatment to an Asian or African-American, if we feel they are guilty of “cultural appropriation”?

Thomas Boland, Hillcrest

