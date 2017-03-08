Letters: Bucket Boy

BUCKET BOY

I attended AWP in D.C. and had a completely different experience than Mr. Bradford [“Thriving, resisting and flipping off the White House,” March 1]. Good panels and great discussions about books, writing and teaching.

I must say, it pains me to think readers, via CityBeat, get the idea that this is the contemporary “version” of the writer. Some doofus who drinks whiskey and visits movie sets and parties at conferences (go to any panels? have any ideas? participate in any discussions on literature?) and “writes” a book repeating Donald Trump is a loser 1,000 times! These people aren’t writers and their vampire/decapitation fantasies prove it. Books are serious business; they’re not junior high cut-and-paste projects for guys and girls who give the finger to buildings. I would think CB might have a higher editorial standard than to pay for this snark. It’s not even snark because snark issues a laugh or two. Snark is conscious, often, of the moral questions it’s trying to articulate.

Bradford is the kind of writer who shits in the same bucket that he drinks from. I’d appreciate it if he got out of the way of actual writers who are involved in literature as a means to the important questions about doubt and belief, about the possibilities and ambivalences of our ethical nature in ourselves and in fictional characters, about treating language as an aesthetic and actual means to communicate with each others instead of this circus swill.

Thomas Larson, via sdcitybeat.com

[Editor’s note—The fella who wrote this is a staff writer for a rival publication. We neither confirm nor deny the existence of any such bucket]

BY THE WAY

Hey Jeff Terich. I am similarly disgusted by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Anthony Kiedis in particular. It’s almost as if you crawled into my skull, removed a very small portion of my brain (the “Red Hot Chili Peppers Gyrus”) and splattered it across page 25 of the March 1 CityBeat [“Funk Off”]. Invasive, but well worth it.

Chris Bowd, Ocean Beach

GOD BLESS

Jeff, I rarely find the need to write a publication but in this case, I felt compelled [“Funk Off,” March 1]. Thank you. These guys [the Red Hot Chili Peppers] are horrible and have been since forever. Keep enlightening people and god bless Nick Cave. And if you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing him, don’t miss him in June. He is brilliant live.

Sam Gardner, Bay Park

GOO-GOO-GA-GA

THANK YOU for finally putting in writing what I’ve thought for years [“Funk Off,” March 1]! What’s up with The Chili Peppers??! Every time I hear Anthony Kiedis’ goo-goo ga-ga baby-talk rhymes I lose my mind. Glad to see I wasn’t alone.

Vinnie Meehan, Bankers Hill