Letters: Can't be both

CAN’T BE BOTH

Surprised to see that the thoughtful Mr. Decker seems unaware that there is a distinct difference between atheism and agnosticism [“Should a believer date or marry an unbeliever?,” Jan. 24]. One is a declaration of certainty, the other an understanding of the unknowable.

John Whiteman, Mission Hills

Cultivate someopen-mindedness

Ed, no doubt your territorial closet tendencies combined with your corpulent, aging habitus make you a less-than-desirable potential partner [“Should a believer date or marry an unbeliever?,” Jan. 24]. Sadly, what makes you especially unlikely to attract a mate lies in your pomposity. Your assumption that any affection-worthy woman is entrenched in an antithetical spiritual milieu is nothing short of misogynistic. The fact that you are a proudly self-described “heck-ularist” belies an immaturity typical of middle school. Worse yet is your Trumpian need for homogeneity and intolerance of divergent belief systems. I consider myself decidedly secularist and am thoroughly repulsed by this pious bit of self-aggrandizement. Cultivate some open-mindedness, Mr. Decker. That anyone would willingly put herself in the path of your bombastic contempt is the real question.

Kristen Faris, RN, Del Mar

YES, WE’RE VERY PROUD

Your columnist Alex Zaragoza has repeatedly and fully exposed herself as an anti-white racist and an anti-male sexist. She topped herself this last time by coming out against white women [“Why I’ve decided to stop marching in the Women’s March,” Jan. 24]. She seems a perfect fit for your Beat. You must be very proud.

Marshall Mallory, North Park