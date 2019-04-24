Letters: Cats are vulnerable too

Cats Are Vulnerable Too

I really like the new column “Black Gold” by Alfred Howard. It’s interesting, insightful and funny.

I’m mostly writing about another column, Aaryn Belfer’s about hating cats and all the annoying cat people [“Save me from the cat people,” Backwards & in High Heels, April 10]. Why would she think anyone cares about her hates, or loves for that matter? What an egomaniac. Cat lovers are a “rabid cult”? I know plenty of cat people who don’t care whether others like them or not. I like both cats and dogs a lot, but don’t care if others do, as long as they don’t hurt them.

I’ve long found her columns annoying for their superiority and self-absorption. It seems less important to her what Trump does to others than how it makes her feel. What comes through isn’t an understanding and concern for oppressed people but a desire to depict herself as so much more radical and enlightened than other white people. Her disdain for women pops up in use of the demeaning term “chicks”: “this chick at a party” who had the nerve to talk about her cat. Women are not chicks.

Cats “don’t care who they have to hurt to maintain their power and lifestyle?” Is she crazy? Domestic animals are an extremely vulnerable group.

There has been an enormous rise in hate crimes of people of color since Trump has been spitting out his racist hate. Even if it is “just” a cat, her spewing such viciousness toward such a vulnerable group makes her just like Trump.

Barbara Connely, Chula Vista

Yes, Down With Cat Lovers!

Dear Ms. Belfer,

I nearly wept when I read the enlarged quote, “I fucking hate cats...” [“Save me from the cat people,” Backwards & in High Heels, April 10]. That is exactly what I want to write every time I see another lame Facebook video or have to sit through a lengthy description of someone giving a cat her insulin shot. And it has to have the qualifier, “fucking” or it simply doesn’t capture the depth of the sentiment.

Love your writing and always look forward to reading B&IHH, but you are now elevated to the stature of Goddess for giving a voice to your readers who live in terror of Cat-Lover Wrath. I savored Every Single Word of “Save me from cat people.” I just wish I were as courageous as you.

Thom Yarnal, La Mesa

Where is the Beer?

After eagerly awaiting your recent Beer Issue, I was completely disappointed with the articles. It seems like CityBeat put more effort into promoting this issue, than in providing any new interesting story content. The writers contributed old, rehashed content that really does not portray San Diego’s current beer scene. You even have one writer that admits she doesn’t like beer! The impression that comes across to me is the writers “phoned it in,” and put very little effort into crafting their articles. I hope next year’s Beer Issue contains a little more relevant news, and a lot more effort.

Ken Drew, Spring Valley