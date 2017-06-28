Letters: Cheap San Diegans

Cheap San Diegans

You have nailed it [“San Diego is not a sports town,” June 21]. There have been at least 12 teams that have come, failed and left San Diego. The reasons vary but lack of fan support is the leading one. Starting with: 1. The Whalers; 2. Gulls I; 3. Gulls II; 4. Sockers I; 5. Sockers II; 6. Sockers III [Sockers IV is a class B semi-Pro team]; 7. Sails; 8. Conquistadors; 9. Rockets [They won an NBA title a few years later in Houston]; 10. Wildcards [They played three games before they folded]; 11. Clippers; 12. Chargers; 13. Poinsettia Bowl.

There is enough evidence that another pro sports franchise will meet the same fate. And I can’t imagine that Nick Stone and FS Developers will shell out $150,000,000 and have the prospect of losing $7-8,000,000 a year for a league that is on the edge of disappearing.

Add to this a large number of locals have left town for success in both college and pro sports: Reggie Bush, Bill Walton, Alix Smith, Rasham Salaam, Markus Allen and many more have left for better opportunities. Bruce Boche was never a success with the Padres, but won three World Series in San Francisco. Ex Padres GM Sandy Alderson helped lead Boston after he bolted.

The real issue here is that San Diegans are too cheap and too tax averse for professional sports and there is ample history to support that. I wasn’t born here but have been here for 72 years and I know of what I speak.

The problem with San Diego... is that it is too full of cheap San Diegans.

Will Dawson, Clairemont

Lame Diego

Right on Seth! So glad you pointed out this city is made up of transplants [“San Diego is not a sports town,” June 21]. It’s tragic. They come to apathetic S.D. for the “grass is greener” myth only to make everything beyond crowded and out of reach expensive. Did I mention the gridlock traffic with numerous license plates from Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Colorado, etc.? Most of these people simply want to be by the ocean yet never go in.

That’s right. I’m a So Cal native hardcore surfer. So go ahead transplants; sit in your favorite sports bar drinking all day and cheering for your beloved east coast teams, telling everyone how much better things are back home while I’m surfing. Because here in San Diego we don’t have crowds, crime, drug problems, divorce, destruction, homeless, mental illness, rain, etc. In fact the sun never sets here and nobody dies!

Welcome to Lame Diego; apathetic paradise. It’s 72 degrees everyday. Thanks for taking all the good jobs and costing the state billions of dollars to widen all freeways and roads just to accommodate you. Have fun. Please go back home. Beat it. Thank you.

Keith Moon. Encinitas