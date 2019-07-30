Letters: Christianity = humanity?

CHRISTIANITY = HUMANITY?

Ed’s so well balanced as a human being that he makes me envious [“An open letter to Christians from an Establishment Clause-coveting infidel,” Up Front, Sordid Tales, July 24]; I want to point out my conclusion from all the arguments on the Mt. Soledad Cross during the past 25 years, is that the cross is no longer seen by its protectors as a religious symbol per se, but unconsciously think of it as the natural symbol of humanity, not Christian or otherwise, but all of humanity, as they have psychologically merged humanity with Christianity to make them one thought, which is why some members of the supporting group some years ago actually said that the cross is not a religious symbol; to them, Christian is humanism, just as it is the new Judaism, as in “New Testament.”

I like your point that, if Christians don’t stop their own demands for dominance, some day in the long future the religion will bite the bullet from another religion taking over.

If that was your point!

Saul Harmon Gritz, Hillcrest

WHAT IF…

Re: “Speculative contemplations post-Comic-Con,” Up Front, From the Editor, July 24.

What if… all the e-scooters and e-bikes just went away? Because enforcement (as you say) combined with vandalism, theft, and lawsuits made them no longer a viable business? I think the police are just hoping the last three will solve the problem before they need to take any action.

What if… the city took over an older hotel and turned it into a homeless shelter, converting the meeting rooms into clinics and therapy rooms? And trained the now-homed in hotel services and other employable skills? This idea was tried at an old Motel 6, as I recall, and failed. But I contend that the Motel 6 was too small to succeed. A large hotel would be able to provide more services all in one location.

What if… more people paid more attention to my genius ideas? I did have some success with my ideas while living in Hawaii, so there is that.

Oofy Prosser, Hillcrest

LOCAL DINING HAS A LONG WAY TO GO

I think there are two main reasons San Diego will continue to remain behind the Michelin curve [“Opulence and restraint,” Up Front, World Fare, July 17]. One, service is really lacking. And I don’t just mean failure to fold napkins. I mean basic failure to understand what is on the menu and failure in any attempt to explain the menu. I have had quite a number of “are we ready to order” as my first contact experiences in S.D. Thats fine if I am at a brewpub. Its not if you are aspiring to more.

Secondarily, there are a lot of really poor wine lists here. Perhaps this is because of a lack of support. Maybe its poor distribution but the number of wine lists that lack anything beyond the Top 100 hits on it is pretty surprising.

The arrow is pointing up in San Diego but diners should not kid themselves that this city is in the upper echelon yet. It has a long way to go.

BC, via sdcitybeat.com