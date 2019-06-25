Letters: City(Dead)Beat Behavior

CITY(DEAD)BEAT BEHAVIOR

City Dead-beat,

I often need a translator to read Ro Moo’s [sic] column [“In San Diego, we’d all rather pay than quit,” A Side-Eye of Sanity, May 29]. Fortunately, this week it was a topic I am well aware of (deadbeats and late rent) so I thought I’d do some translating for those not in the know. “Bank insanity” def: Moo bounced her check(s) and the landlord will from now on only accept a cashiers [sic] check. “Bank shenanigans” def: when you write checks for mo money than is in your account. This often results in late fee’s [sic] from those you didn’t pay. 3-day notices def: law written by liberals so that when you don’t pay your bill you get the chance to correct your shenanigan (otherwise landlord could just evict you). I recommend changing the name of the column to City (dead)Beat.

P.S. Bonus prize bumper stick on the way: “How can I be overdraft when I still have checks?”

Craig A. Nelson

Nelson Financial Consulting Group

[Edit note: We received a number of these types of emails from angry male property owners proclaiming something along the lines of “not all landlords.” Instead of responding myself, I wanted to give Ro Moore the opportunity to address the letter personally. Her response is below, although I did have to edit some of the content for space.]

Since it wasn’t anyone’s business exactly what happened with my financial institution (and it was mostly irrelevant to what I wanted to talk about), I didn’t share. But, given this gent seems all fired up to “fill-in” the banks (pun intended) here it is:

My bank didn’t honor a transaction from the property management because it was being incorrectly submitted for payment. An investigation revealed that (*gasp*) the error was not mine. I called it “bank insanity” because it took far too long to figure out where things went off the rails. I know he’ll be so disappointed to discover that my account wasn’t severely overdrawn and I wasn’t trying to pull a fast one. I requested the reimbursement be sent directly to the originally-intended payee of the transaction. Given that it was a minor but mostly irritating matter all-in-all, I labeled it “shenanigans.” I know reading is hard, but I do recall stating that what set off the entire chain of events was me asking if they’d received the money.

I don’t know many deadbeats who affirmatively ask whether a debt has been paid. But hey, I only have a law degree so maybe they teach financial consultants to make biased assumptions in order to wave their prejudice in folks’ face. It’s clear that reading comprehension isn’t a mandatory skill since I stated, more than once, that I wasn’t then, nor at any time, delinquent in paying my rent.

Maybe it got missed with the needing a translator for English and all, or maybe they teach financial consultants a different kind of account reconciliation technique that uses some new math us plebians aren’t aware of.

As for the other alleged “expert” translation, a 3-Day quit or pay notice is a law intended for the collection of past due rent. Those laws were never intended to be utilized to collect internal fees or other costs outside of rent. Telling someone to be OK with their rent check not being applied to their rent due seems a touch odd to me. I’m also slightly aghast that improper accounting practices seem to be getting a huge pass from a financial consultant, but maybe it’s just that new math at work again. My accountant was pretty clear that there’s no such thing as “additional rent” under the law when he reviewed the matter.

I don’t know any sound financial planners that would advise a client to 1.) turn a blind eye to inaccurate account reconciliation; 2.) to blindly pay erroneously charged fees that your lease says are the responsibility of the landlord/property management; or, 3.) to lie down when someone attempts to engage in illegal practices to their financial detriment. But maybe this financial consultant is only interested in collecting his fee.

The point of the column was: Stay on top of the status of open invoices, be aware of who’s on the other side of any financial relationship and know how they handle account reconciliation and bill disputes; to make sure readers aren’t being taken advantage of and never be afraid to call someone out when they’re doing something improper or illegal.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’d be wary of any alleged financial consultant being so prejudiced as to make gross assumptions about a person based on a perceived political stance (and dare I say other closed-minded criteria). But I do so love people who think they’re being witty; they just couldn’t advise me about my money. So I’m good sticking with side-eyeing folks.

—Ro Moore