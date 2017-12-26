Letters: Congress Chameleon

CONGRESS CHAMELEON

Congressman Peters is a true chameleon [“Will the real Scott Peters please stand up?,” Dec. 20]... and not a fiscal friend of us taxpayers per the Committee Against Government Waste who rates his lifetime voting score through the 2016 year as a 24 out of 100 and that equates to an overall rating of “unfriendly.” He was our City Council President in 2002 when his vote on the City Pension issue created the huge underfunding disaster, which continues to this day. He blames City staff for the advice which led to his fiscally unsound vote… but if he was/is as smart as he pretends to be why didn’t he do his own homework on this major issue?… and that would have led to a “no” vote and saved our City the ongoing pension agony. Why does he vote for CRs when such a vote seriously penalizes our armed forces in terms of keeping our military on the cutting edge equipment-wise and training-wise. The lack of funding for adequate training caused all four of the U.S. Navy mishaps in the Far East this year alone. His first responsibility as a member of Congress is the nation’s defense and on this matter he’s sorely deficient. He’s BIG on little matters and absent on the BIG national matters! He needs to be retired.

Lou Cumming, La Jolla

HE DOESN’T SPEAK FOR ME

Regarding Gary Smith of Downtown Residents Group [“CityWeek,” Nov. 15]: I have lived downtown for the last 27 years. Gary Smith lives in the same gated condos as I do. While I appreciate some of the things that Gary Smith has done as president of the Downtown Residents Group, I also appreciate the efforts of activists including Steph Johnson, Nina Leilani Deering, John Brady and Martha Sullivan on behalf of the unsheltered community in East Village and throughout our area. Smith may be president of the Downtown Residents group, but he doesn’t speak for me.

Susan Snyder, Downtown

A DECENT LETTER

Thank you, Aaryn Belfer, for your “We the Decent People” article [Dec. 20]. It’s unsurprising to say that I, amongst many of us, have had an awful 2017. But after reading your insightful and heartfelt article on how to be a decent person I now have some goals for 2018. I’ll do my best to make my 2018 a year to be kind, take risks, and don’t forget the weed!

Richie Estrada, Encanto