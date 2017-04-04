Letters: Crafty Comic-Con

Crafty Comic-Con

The ad for WonderCon, billed as a “pop culture event” clues me about ComicCon International’s (CCI) plans [“Comic-Con’s ticket to Balboa Park,” March 22]. They like the fact that their flagship event is tied to our city, even though it has outgrown its home. Comic-Con itself may be in a quandary about whether to stay or go, but CCI isn’t tied to just that one event. They recognize that what began as a comic-centric event has morphed over the years to include other segments of popular culture. Finally, they know that Comic-Con eventually must end.

So, they are starting with WonderCon up in the Anaheim convention center, which, eventually, will replace Comic-Con and when that ends San Diego will have a nice little museum to cement what was. Brilliant, really.But a museum devoted to popular arts can really be located any almost retail or commercial area. The Comic-Con Museum does not need to be in Balboa Park. How Mayor Kev can say it’s a “perfect home” escapes me. And look, he even uses the phrase the popular arts. Certainly, as Judy Swink aptly notes, it should be a public and transparent process. Even Councilmember Ward didn’t know!! Something stinks.

Michael Leonard, via sdcitbeat.com

On the right foot

The new exhibitor lessee for the Federal Building in Balboa Park is an opportunity to start relationships on the right footing [“Comic-Con’s ticket to Balboa Park,” March 22]. The Comic-Con lease is going to be very profitable and popular.This new lease should be correctly written to charge a fair market rate for this exhibit space and it should require no city taxpayer subsidy. Comic-Con should pay for all sewer, water and utility costs; all maintenance and upkeep of the leased premises; and contribute a reasonable proportional share of the common exhibition section of the Park. This exhibitor should not get a Qualcomm Stadium Chargers Ticket Guarantee subsidy to locate in this space. The City has real expenses for maintenance of Balboa Park and those that profit from the use of the park must contribute to its upkeep. Let’s get this new relationship off to on the right business footing.

John Stump, via sdcitybeat.com

Girl detective?

Your editorial, [“Don’t feel bad for the Dunc,” March 29] was a masterpiece of sarcasm and honest reporting. You covered it all, graphically illustrating Hunter’s hypocrisy. Still chuckling over the Combsisms and your clever turns of phrase. More!!

Nancy Drew, Normal Heights