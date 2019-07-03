Letters: Creatives aren’t the only ones

Creatives aren’t the only ones

As awful as the writer’s account of creative freelancers being taken advantage of is, I am not surprised [“Artists pay the price,” From the Editor, June 5]. However, I can say that it is not only in the creative realm that workers have been (or are) being taken advantage of.

At some of my past positions, some of the inequities that I either witnessed or endured at the hands of employers included:

a. Sexual harassment/assault in the office during office hours.

b. An employer who bounced the checks of employees. Eventually, I was reimbursed for my bounced checks and unused vacation, but not for the check return fees that I incurred, fees that were substantial, even though federal law requires that the employer reimburse employees for these types of fees.

c. Attempt to pressure employees to commit illegal actions on behalf of the employer.

d. Trying to use questionable accounting procedures to short-pay employees or deny employees legitimate overtime pay.

There is no shortage of unscrupulous and shady employers with a sense of entitlement, i.e., they believe that it’s their company, their personal fiefdom, and they can do with it whatever they want. Unfortunately, a lot of the time, they’re right. Why?

a. They know more about labor and tax laws (and how to skirt them) then most of their employees do.

b. They have more money and more lawyers than their employees do to fight off civil litigation from said employees who try to fight back.

In many of today’s workplaces, there is a fundamental lack of respect by employers for their employees, both personally and professionally. They see them as interchangeable and replaceable; they are tools in their view, not people. Push comes to shove, their first, last, and only concern is profit, consequences to everyone and everything else be damned. And more often than not, rule of law be damned as well. Me first, screw everyone else—[this] is their guiding star.

And this mindset on the part of employers is being further reinforced in Washington D.C. by the current so-called “administration,” one that has the highest turnover rate of cabinet members and White House staff in living memory. The current occupant of the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was already notorious as a horrible boss long before he descended upon Washington; by all accounts, that has not changed.

As long as this sense of entitlement exists among employers, they will continue to take advantage of and exploit their employees. Take it from someone who knows, up-close and very personal.

A.F. Kaplan, via sdcitybeat.com