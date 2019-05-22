Letters: Denial is not an option

Denial is not an option

Re: “This is Poway. This is America.,” [Backwards & in High Heels, May 8].

The [Poway] mayor’s statement denies the reality many of us have lived for decades: We experience things that remind us, almost daily, that we are indeed the “southern” part of California.

Unfortunately, while local law enforcement is quick to characterize young people of color who associate with one another as “gang members”—they prefer to ignore the coordinated hate-motivated plans and actions of “Proud Boys” and other white supremacists in our midst.

That’s white privilege: never being entered into a database, and have your future aspirations compromised by being associated with other “known gang members.”

Finally: This is not a tragedy. Tragedies are inevitable.

These actions can be prevented, but only if law enforcement and others develop the will to treat white nationalists the same as they treat other groups they deem dangerous.

Lori Saldaña. via sdcitybeat.com

Mo’ cars, no problems

Re: “Yes in his backyard” [News, May 15] The automobile is the single greatest advance in people’s quality of life the world has ever seen. The car allowed people to pursue employment anywhere they could find it, and live wherever their life dictated, without those two things needing to be within a horse rides distance of each other. The car also allowed suburbs, those evil things most Libs hate, but most people strive to make it to. Like Scripps Ranch, where Mr Wang lives. People like suburbs because they’re a nice place to live. Most people prefer them. Most people also prefer their own cars to sharing a bus with the masses. And Libs need to stop using global warming as a reason for their car-hating, because we as a society are headed toward electric cars, and we can get there as fast as we as a society decide to, so cars will very shortly not be contributing to climate change. Mr Wang, like most Libs, is letting his clear contempt for cars cloud his judgement [sic]. Listen, if you want to live in some urban core where you can walk anywhere close and ride the bus anywhere else, more power to you. I live where I can afford to, and work where I found a job, and those two locations necessitate a commute. And I hate it. But you know what the answer is? Better roads! More lanes! Reversible lanes for rush hours! And don’t tell me we can’t build our way out of this. I observe there’s less traffic at 1 p.m. then there is at 5 because there’s room for the cars on the road then. My logical deduction then is having a better situation at 5 just requires more room for the cars then on the road. Our public servants are failing us. We are being lied to.

Michael, Talmadge

CATHOLIC CRIMINALS

I had the pleasure a few years ago of meeting Edwin Decker at the San Diego Public Library and have admired his writing ever since… this week sold me forever after reading his opinion piece on the criminals in the Catholic Church [“Pope Pederast XVI speaks,” Sordid Tales, May 15]… you have a hero on your staff!

Rodney Johnson, North Park