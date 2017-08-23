Letters: Didn't quit. Moved on.

DIDN'T QUIT. MOVED ON.

Seth Combs of CityBeat published an article about the recent changes at the San Diego Art Institute [“Changes at the San Diego Art Institute,” Aug. 16], my former employer from July 2016- to August 11, 2017. The article addresses my resignation following the hiring of Jacqueline Silverman as the new Executive Director. In the article, I am quoted as stating “the only way I would have stayed is if I had been made Deputy Director or Head Curator.” What was omitted however (to no fault of Combs’ reporting), were the details of our accomplishments during the tenure of my interim leadership, the politics of working under a board of directors lacking expertise in the field, and the blatant disrespect of the staff time and again from a group of gatekeepers with little understanding of the entirety of our experience and duties as artists and administrators dedicated to the advancement of contemporary art in San Diego.

As we become increasingly aware of the importance to speak up in the face of injustice and to question those who hold positions of power and their motivations, I believe it is imperative that we as an art community, an activist community, and a progressive community, understand how actions on a micro level mirror those of larger institutions and seemingly insurmountable obstacles that prevent those who do not have access to capital to have their voices heard.

The employees of SDAI are multi-talented, intelligent, hard-working and innovative. Upon assuming the role of Interim Director, I made it our top priority to commune and discuss the ideas each person had desired to execute but had yet to introduce. We believed in our capacity to propel the organization further in terms of content and programming, in addition to modeling ourselves as a leader in progressive change in a historically complacent institution dominated by hierarchical leadership without checks and balances, who have proven themselves uninterested in exploring issues of cultural equity, accessibility, and the fundamental role of art in society beyond decor, beautification, and the semblance of sophistication.

In relation to staffing, SDAI was functioning since April with less than half of a full staff. As Interim, I continued the role of Education Director, including teaching, curriculum development, and management of outreach programs including sites, teachers, project development and everything in between. Interim duties included daily operations in addition to program development, curation, exhibition coordination, and it wasn't uncommon to find me cleaning the toilet, taking out the garbage, and greeting guests from the front desk. Wearing numerous hats and combining multiple roles into one is not unusual at nonprofit organizations; in fact, it’s usually the norm. Underpaid, overqualified, hard-working artists and talented administrators have been the standard at arts organizations I have worked for over the course of my career. Their contributions go unrecognized, demands increase, and unrealistic expectations are consistently handed down with few resources made available for successful execution of tasks. Smart, capable individuals with a ton of potential eventually get fed up and leave, forcing the organization to regress each and every time a person packs their bags.

Having been granted a leadership role as the Interim, rather than remain satisfied with the status quo, I began asking questions and demanding answers: why do we accept decisions handed down from boards made up of individuals with nothing to lose, who have little knowledge of daily operations, and even less concern for the staff who make the organization what it is? What are the prerequisites for obtaining a board seat and who holds them accountable? Why are we, the workers, permitted to overwork ourselves with little recognition or adequate compensation? I wanted to lead with the well-being of our staff, cultural equity, and collectivism at the forefront of all of my decision-making.

I spoke openly about the importance of artists being paid to exhibit their work, following Ginger Shulick Porcella’s lead and W.A.G.E. standards, and the need to include well-known artists from Los Angeles in exhibitions with emerging local talent in order to draw viewers, critics, collectors and curators who would be introduced to our thriving contemporary art community and hopefully open up opportunities for our artists to exhibit outside the city's borders. The first and only exhibition the staff and I directed entirely, Millennial Pink, was co-curated by Marina Grize and myself, and included artists exhibited at The Whitney, the New Museum, and MOCA Los Angeles. Marina’s branding, design, PR & marketing are the backbone of the organization. Nick Lesley’s exceptional taste in experimental music and his own experience as a musician in several influential bands from San Diego, Los Angeles, and New York brought in talent our community has been grateful to celebrate. Our education programs have employed talented artists who have valued the ideas of our vibrant youth all over the county. Our team was always thinking about how our work could be used to serve others: How could we become agents of change in providing resources to underrepresented artists, undervalued workers, and the dismantling of outdated tropes of hierarchical leadership, professionalism, and classism often associated with the art world?

Our vision for SDAI was one dedicated to empowering artists and reverence for our community. Our efforts, labor, and experience were disrespected time and again through disregard of our concerns, ideas, and commitment—demonstrated in a variety of ways. The day the hiring decision was handed down, I was not asked to stay but expected to go back in my original role of Education Director at my original salary of $36,000/year. This was a reduction of $19,000 from my Interim salary, and $49,000 LESS than what was attached to the permanent Executive Director position. Additionally, my contributions as Interim were not even recognized in the press release about the new hire, nor was I mentioned at all by name.

As one who believes I am responsible for being my own best advocate, the only thing I could do was resign in order to walk away with my integrity intact. I was heart-broken and devastated to say goodbye, but the fire in my belly burns to rebuild and grow in ways that encourage collectivism, mutual respect, enrichment, and justice for my fellow artists, academics, and every person who has ever felt that seeing the world through a variety of lenses is the most valuable aspect of our humanity.

We cannot afford to wait for our institutions to change; we have to change the concept of the institution. We must build, learn, grow, deconstruct, learn, grow, and rebuild over and over until we achieve a model that meets our desire for space that is equitable, honest, engaging, and meaningful—centering community and hope for positive impact that can be felt universally.

I did not quit SDAI. I chose to move on. I chose to stand up for myself and the contributions of our staff. I am actively working to open a new space based on the principles I pushed for at SDAI: a community-focused progressive art cooperative centered on contemporary art and education—grounded in the belief that artists have the ability to bridge divides and push shared understanding, especially during times of tumult, anger, and injustice. I could use your help. Let’s be the model for future institutions to pull from. Let’s do this together.

Lissa Corona, Oceanside