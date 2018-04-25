Letters: Do a little more research

DO A LITTLE MORE RESEARCH

Jeff, I read your article [“Genre Tourism,” April 18] and while I can agree with some points, I feel like you might want to do some more research. I am a member of the Dubplates band. Our album has tons of Jamaican DNA on it. We have the original King of Dancehall (King Yellowman), Future Fambo, Elephant Man, Zumjay and Junior Reid (former lead singer of Black Uhuru) on the album. It’s an eclectic mix that people just happen to love. It’s more on the Dancehall side, which you might not be familiar with. It’s kinda hard to culturally appropriate on a dancehall flavored album with Jamaican Dancehall artists. As a member of the Gullah Geechee Nation, I also suggest you research the links between Gullah Geechee culture and West Indian culture. I understand that there is sometimes a thin line between appreciation and appropriation, but I’d like for you to dig a little deeper before making sweeping statements like you did in your otherwise poignant article.

Robbie “Papa Robbie” Ellington, Charleston, South Carolina

Editor’s note: This letter was one of the more eloquent responses to Jeff Terich’s article on cultural appropriation in reggae music. It was astonishing the amount of responses we received about the article, most of them from white reggae fans angry that our music editor had the audacity to point out that some people find their music to be problematic. Over the past week, we’ve been threatened both physically and legally, accused of racism and been called every name you can think of, including being called “cunts” on our Facebook page by the drummer of a prominent local reggae band.

We have no doubt that most of the bands playing contemporary reggae music are good people. What’s more, we would never question their love of the music genre they’ve chosen to play. However, for fans and even members of those bands to become so violently enraged over one writer’s opinion of a genre only serves to prove the point of the article.

And that’s not to say that they can’t get upset, but the fact remains that the vast majority of the people who are getting upset are white men. Yes, Jeff finds certain aspects of current reggae music to be problematic, but he’s not the only one. I’ve received letters and comments from people who agree with his points including many POC. However, most of the comments left online are coming from people who would rather not explore the racial nuances not just of reggae music, but also of all music.

They make points like “were the Rolling Stones racist for co-opting the blues?” or “what about Eminem? Can he not rap because he’s white?”

This is a deflection. And naturally the answer to those questions is of course not. Those bands are not racist for taking or co-opting a sound and neither are the reggae bands discussed in the article. However, this type of praise and respect for people who paved the way is often more the exception than the rule. And while there are certainly many artists who have made a lot of money playing what has traditionally been a Black genre, there is no disputing the fact that many of those artists also benefited from their whiteness. Reggae is a glaring example, and that is what Jeff was attempting to point out. To ask white reggae artists—or any white artist playing in any genre for that matter—to consider how they might have benefited from being white isn’t racist. It’s an important question.

Let’s be clear: We’re not telling anyone that they can’t do something. We’re not saying they’re racist for playing this type of music. We’re not telling them to stop. We’re not playing the part of PC police. And we’re certainly not going out of our way to be controversial. The article, however sarcastic it might be at times, was meant to make people think about what it means to be accessible. Talent is one thing, but it’s a fact that if you’re white in the U.S., you have a leg-up on the competition when it comes to accessibility. If you don’t believe that and think we live in a world where everyone is afforded the same opportunities no matter their race… well, then we don’t know what to tell you. It’s simply not true.

And again, while we do think a lot of these bands truly do appreciate and respect the roots and origins of reggae, for them to not think that they have benefited immensely from their skin color is just ignorant. From Elvis to Eminem, artists should be asked questions about race and appropriation and many have been open and honest about the artists that influenced them. And while there has been plenty of nuanced discussion and writings about race when it comes to genres such as blues, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, hip-hop, etc., reggae doesn’t seem to get the same amount of scrutiny and exploration as those genres.

It’s telling that many of the aggrieved band members taking us to task for the article have not had to deal with these kinds of questions before. The fact that one writer’s opinion gets them so defensive to where they feel like they must attack back makes us think that they’re not ready for these types of discussions. Meanwhile, many artists (read: artists of color) deal with this issue every day. They have to have these types of discussions. They don’t have a choice. This is especially true in San Diego, precisely because reggae is very popular here.

Look, if you’re white and play reggae, homage doesn’t begin and end with shout-outs of your reggae influences on your website or at your concerts. It means giving back to that community and also taking a step back to maybe consider why other artists have not been given the same opportunities as you. Some artists, such as Slightly Stoopid, do a good job at this. Props to them. But again, they’re the exception to the rule.

We say play whatever music you want. All that we ask is that, perhaps, folks who love, play and listen to reggae take a moment to consider some of these questions. We’re sorry if that’s hard for some of you to hear, but maybe think about it. #OneLove