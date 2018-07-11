Letters: Do some serioussoul-searching

Do some serioussoul-searching

Mr. Combs,

You asked a rhetorical question “Why so many Trump-esque candidates moved on...” [“A post-primary airing of grievances,” June 13]. You then went on to answer that question as you see it in a well-written article. Thank you, by the way, as lucid writing is not typical these days from so-called “journalists.”

But, I think there is another reason for why things went the way they did: A solid majority of people in this country, and perhaps the state, reject the “progressive” agenda.

Before you cite the fact that the popular presidential vote favored Hillary as proof that the progressive/liberal thinking is dominant, let me remind you that the campaigning by both candidates would have been different for a popular vote election. Also, in California and New York, there are many anti-progressive/liberal individuals who have resigned themselves to losing everything in those states, and hence, didn’t vote. Popular vote was irrelevant for these campaigns.

Those of you in media and entertainment, who nearly monopolize all messaging in this country, share this progressive/liberal viewpoint. By virtue of the sheer number of messages espousing what you believe, it’s easy to see why that viewpoint appears to represent the majority. That volume, coupled with the relentless PC bullying of anyone who dares to disagree, has impacted your objectivity to the point where in your article you assume you’re the majority opinion and try to rationalize why you’re losing ground. You didn’t even mention that you just might be a minority now, yet the evidence suggests that’s a possibility.

As a journalist, wouldn’t you consider everything the facts suggest? You’d be taken more seriously if you did. The tyranny of you progressive/liberal types may be coming to an end, even in California. The gross taxation of gasoline, and the housing crisis from over-regulation of building, by the one-party legislature and über-progressive Brown might have been the steps too far that awakens all of those bullied into silence to vote and speak again. Maybe Califonia isn’t as liberal as everyone thinks?

People don’t believe writers or other media anymore because of one-sided articles like this. My guess is that even if you believe you hold a minority opinion, you’d argue that you’re still correct and, in that case, majority shouldn’t dictate policy. If that’s the case, you need to do some serious soul-searching about whether you really want to be in this country because that’s what we’re about. But maybe you don’t feel that way. Your writing suggests you do though, so you might want to include something to balance the left platform. I’m just sayin.

John Muoio, Location withheld

Keep the heat

Dear Ms. Belfer,

Your article “Dirty money times 10” [July 4] was spot on. Glad to see you call out that phony Juan Vargas and his DemocRATic Party cohorts. It’s about time these pols get strung out in the public square for their hypocrisy. A few of the ones named, my elected representatives, do not ever respond to communications from their constituents. Guess we’re beneath them in their minds. Talk about a high-and-mighty attitude. They sure have it! Keep the heat on these phonies!

Lou Cumming, La Jolla