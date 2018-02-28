Letters: Don't be blank pages

DON’T BE BLANK PAGES

Thank you for your article about the U-T’s “Empty Pages” [Feb. 21] and ideas for what people can do to take action to end gun violence. To update you on some of the action-taking in San Diego, the S.D. chapters of Brady Campaign and Moms Demand Action have formed a coalition which has already been joined by local and national organizations. We are maintaining our national brands but the purpose of the coalition is to speak with one strong voice that will eventually drown out that of the NRA. Our hope is that this coalition will serve as a model for other parts of the country that have Brady and Moms chapters.

By the way, Americans for Responsible Solutions is now just giffords.org. They have an excellent online presence and have the Giffords Law Center which has a fund of information. We appreciate your letting people know what they can do. We’ve been deluged with enquiries, so for people to see ideas in CityBeat as well is really helpful. If you’d like to continue to give people ideas, please add SD4GVP to your list. San Diegans can get involved with our many projects which right now include tabling events, getting out the vote, speaking, working with school districts, meeting with our elected officials. There is a lot we can do, so please encourage people to not be blank pages.

Our website will go live next week, but we do have a Facebook.

Carol Landale, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

WAKE-UP CALL

After reading your editorial [“Empty Pages,” Feb. 21], and while composing this letter, I’ve had varying thoughts. When I heard about the U-T’s blank-space response to the Douglas school shooting, my initial thought was that it was thought provoking; my second thought was that the U-T was part of the problem. For decades they championed the policies and candidates that facilitated—among other ills—the implementation of too-lax firearms regulations. Upon reading your editorial, I then agreed that the U-T response was not that provocative, and did little more than tell us what we already knew; nothing would happen. But as I was composing this letter; it occurred to me that the U-T’s response doesn’t necessarily perpetuate a defeatist attitude, as stated in your editorial. It’s possible that those who haven’t paid constant attention to current events got a wake-up call. As for how to change things, nothing will change until the Citizens United ruling is reversed and we get the enormous sums of money out of politics that constitutes legal bribery and undermines the will of the voters. If memory serves, 90-percent-plus of voters favor stricter background checks, yet that failed to pass. Meanwhile our president, Don Demento, is in a world of delusion and saying that it’s simple, just arm teachers. Somebody should tell him that stopping active-shooters is not as simple as shooting large still objects—such as unarmed elephants. Repeal of Citizens United is DOA with the GOP in control of Congress: the only solution is to vote out all Republicans, otherwise nothing changes.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa