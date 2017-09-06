Letters: Don't judge a book by its cover

Thank you

I am incredibly grateful for San Diego CityBeat [“What is this thing?,” Aug. 30]. In-depth coverage of local issues, insider political news, columnists who are passionately covering urgent matters and usually, a few good laughs to boot. Read it cover to cover every week. Medley of Junk must not have liked last week’s cover. Keep up the good work, CityBeat.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

Don’t Judge a Book By Its Color

I read the article mentioned above by Aaryn Belfer [“#bookfestivalsowhite,” Aug. 16]. I am surprised at her comments. I am an author and went to the Festival and there were black authors there signing and selling their books. There was no selection process to be present as an author. Anyone of any color could have paid a fee for a table and participated. And she boycotted the festival? Shame on her. She is also bashing the L.A. Writers Conference. She says 90 percent of them are white. Well, if the other colors do not wish to participate, whose fault is it?

Peggy Hinaekian, La Jolla

More Fucks to Give

Dear Whitney, go fuck yourself and your suggestion that CityBeat should consider a weekly column about cats [“Letters,” Aug. 30, in response to “Clean it up a bit,” Aug. 9]. Don’t get me wrong, I love the little mischievous fuckers, but YouTube and social media’s cat indulgence is still not enough? Now you wish to populate my CityBeat with that cute shit? Well, again, go fuck yourself, Whitney. (I hope I used enough fucks for you).

Kevin Fierro, City Heights