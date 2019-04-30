Letters: Don't stereotype cat people

DON’T STEREOTYPE CAT PEOPLE

First, let me say that I admire Aaryn Belfer’s ongoing efforts to identify and demonize small-minded perspectives related to issues such as racism, sexism, stereotyping and social injustice. Our culture, and really all cultures, exhibit way too much of this type of thinking, which is typically symptomatic of ignorant, uninformed and generally evil human beings (as is so regularly and aptly demonstrated by our “illustrious” president). Ms. Belfer’s efforts along these lines are commendable, and while her writing skills are, in my opinion, somewhat limited, her message is usually right on (if peppered with too much ranting and abundant expletives).

This is why it was so disappointing to read her recent rage against “cat people,” a term which (in several different forms) occurs no less than 10 times in her recent article [“Save me from the cat people,” Backwards & in High Heels, April 10]. My disappointment stems from the realization that Ms. Belfer is nothing less than a raging hypocrite. She regularly (and rightly) rails against stereotyping on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, religion, etc., but thinks nothing of repeatedly square-pegging anyone who appreciates cats into her nasty little “cat people” category. According to Ms. Belfer, anyone who appreciates cats is “...part of a rabid, cult-like group, relentless and single-minded in it’s agenda.” To be sure, there are folks who fit her stereotype of cat lovers, just like there are people who fit the stereotypes for any group you can think of.

The point Aaryn, is that you’re painting a large and diverse group of people with the same brush, the very trait you so adamantly criticize in hate mongers. The bottom line, Aaryn, is that you’re really no different than the groups you oppose, as it’s apparently ok in your world to unjustly categorize and attack people when their beliefs differ from yours. A fellow “cat lover” once told me that there are generally two categories of people who don’t like cats; those who haven’t spent enough time around them to appreciate them, and those who are just not smart enough to appreciate them. Based on your recent article, Aaryn, it appears you have one foot squarely planted in both of those categories.

Dennis Marcin, La Mesa

CAN JOE CHANGE?

Hello Seth,

As usual, I invariably enjoy reading your “Upfront” weekly editorials. “He’s from a different time” [From the Editor, April 3] is no exception and again, per usual, it›s very cogently and compellingly well-written. Anecdotally, Joe Biden and I are the exact same age. Conversely, therefore, I subscribe to the “you are what you were when” theories. What are they?

1. The Imprint Period. Up to the age of seven, we’re like sponges, absorbing everything around us and accepting much of it as true, especially when it comes from our parents. The confusion and blind belief of this period can also lead to the early formation of trauma and other deep problems. The critical thing here is to learn a sense of right and wrong, good and bad. This is a human construction, which we nevertheless often assume would exist even if we were not here (which is an indication of how deeply imprinted it has become).

2. The Modeling Period. Between the ages of eight and thirteen, we copy people, often our parents, but also other people. Rather than blind acceptance, we’re trying on things like suit of clothes, to see how they feel. We may be much impressed with religion or our teachers. You may remember being particularly influenced by junior schoolteachers who seemed so knowledgeable—maybe even more so than your parents.

3. The Socialization Period. Between 13 and 21, we’re very largely influenced by our peers. As we develop as individuals and look for ways to get away from the earlier programming, we naturally turn to people who seem more like us. Other influences at these ages include the media, especially those parts that seem to resonate with the values of our peer groups.

Accordingly, I respectfully believe that these three former periods in one’s life indelibly shape us almost for an entire lifetime. Of course, a sign of intelligence is adaptability too. Often, the foregoing period’s in one’s life are so entrenched, however, that there is almost a insuperable aversion to any change. Can or will Joe Biden change his behavior? I dunno. What I do know is that unwittingly I emulate many of Joe’s mannerisms with the opposite sex. Trust me for someone who has been a lifelong very genuinely affectionate person, it’s very difficult for a leopard to change its proverbial spots especially when they’re so deeply ingrained.

Meanwhile, Seth, with kind personal regards and sincere best wishes to the entire “San Diego CityBeat” staff I remain...

Cordially yours,

Fred Harden III

Rancho Santa Fe