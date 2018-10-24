Letters: Down with Issa

DOWN WITH ISSA

I have been an avid reader of CityBeat since it was called something else so long ago that I can’t remember what that was. Tom Tomorrow’s political cartoons, columnists Aaryn Belfer and Edwin Decker are pure gold. I especially appreciate the election special editions, which are extremely helpful and the result of an obvious tremendous amount of commendable research.

In the most recent primary election last June [May 23, 2018] there was one minor gaffe, for lack of a better word. CityBeat recommended voting for Doug Applegate for the 49th District instead of Mike Levin, as Applegate’s military background would be a strong suit to challenge Rocky Chavez and his military background. Surprisingly, neither Applegate nor Chavez did well in the election. Mike Levin, on the other hand, came out as the top Democratic challenger for Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat. Now, as the midterms approach, I trust CityBeat will come out strongly for Mr. Levin [Editor’s note: We did and we have as evidenced by our Sept. 26 editorial and endorsement in the Oct. 10 issue], who has an excellent opportunity to flip Issa’s seat in Congress.

I’ve been voting against Issa since 2001 and we finally have an outstanding candidate with a solid chance of winning and preventing corrupt, wealthy Diane Harkey from continuing Issa’s Republican reign. It is our chance to be part of The Blue Wave, challenge Trumpism and make America civil again.

John Ross, Carlsbad

DEPRESSING WINTER MORNINGS

I don’t think Prop 7 has been presented clearly [“California General Election Voter Guide and Endorsements,” Oct. 10]. Currently, California could stop adhering to Daylight Saving Time at any time. We simply would never change our clocks, just like folks in Arizona and Hawaii never do. Prop 7 would make it so California’s only future options would be to stick with the federal time change schedule or to switch to DST year-round. While it looks like Prop 7 doesn’t do anything directly, it does remove the option of simply not changing clocks at all. That wasn’t clear to me when I first read about it. I hope this clarifies it for CityBeat readers, and I hope they’ll vote no because an extra hour of darkness on winter mornings seems really depressing.

Christopher Keach

University Heights

[Editor’s note: The writer of this letter sent a follow-up email stating, “I thought about this again and my explanation isn’t quite correct. If Prop 7 passes, and the federal government ended national DST, then California could go along with that and have ‘natural’ time still. I think.” Which is all the more reason we gave this Prop and endorsement of “yes” with a side of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯].