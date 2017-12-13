Letters: Financial killings

FINANCIAL KILLINGS

Thank you for news of the LA Weekly firings [“Blurred Lines,” Dec. 6]. I have written for them under an excellent editor, James Vowell, in the long-ago past. This is a tragedy for the newsprint community. You tell us Semanal Media are the new owners, but who are the sellers? As they say, follow the money. Someone unprincipled must have made a financial killing on this sale. Tell us who they were and any backstories you might be privy to. My dad was a lifelong newspaperman when there was honor among thieves. I know he’s turning over in his grave.

Nancy Drew, Normal Heights

DOUBLE STANDARDS

You produce a great publication! Thanks. Re: recent news items of sexual harassment: Unfortunately, this news of sexual abuse/ harassment doesn’t surprise me [“Dear Dudes, you’re all trash,” Nov. 29]. Whether it’s a famous person such as Bill Cosby, or actor Stephen Collins, or a U.S. President, a senator, news anchor or musician—or non-famous people such as one’s office co-worker, parent, doctor or pastor—perpetrators are found in all fields and are often the pillars of their communities, or admired in their businesses. And Donald Trump still hasn’t been held accountable for what women reported about his behaviors. Apparently a double standard is still acceptable?

Olive H., Mission Hills

HYPOCRITICAL OATHS

Edwin Decker’s [“The U.S. Oath of Allegiance is shit, so help me God,” Nov. 29] was on target! That oath is so hypocritical. Also, I was a teacher and I’ve known 11th graders who write better than the way that ridiculous, redundant oath was written. I guess nothing will change until our government sheds its overblown ego (and educates itself re: our U.S. Constitution). Bravo to Decker for saying what I’ve had on my mind for years.

Sandra, Mission Hills