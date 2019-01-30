Letters: Former Mormon shout-out

FORMER MORMON SHOUT-OUT

Ryan, great story [“No room for Jesus in death,” Jan. 16]. As a former Mormon from Utah, I just attended the last of my Mormon grandparents’ funerals. Your descriptions were spot on. My reactions were the same as yours when my cousin delivered the plan of salvation sermon. I enjoy your column. Keep it up.

Michael Chard

HIGH FIVE!

Hi Ryan, what a powerful piece of writing [“No room for Jesus in death,” Jan. 16]! Writing about your grandpa brought tears to my eyes and writing about religion, I wanted to high-five! You expressed both so well and eloquently, and it was wonderful to read.

Nola Houston

NO NEED TO PURGE

Agreed that folks telling us to purge books from our collections [“Pride in ownership,” Jan. 23]... either to reorganize our living spaces or to conform to a philosophical/political orthodoxy, will lead to problems.

Skip Monroevia, sdcitybeat.com

BEFORE THE SHIT HITS THE FAN

Seth, I noticed where you wrote something about Gloria [“And they’re off!,” Jan. 23]...

“Cons? Critics have often pointed out that Gloria didn’t do enough with his time on the city council to address the issue of homelessness back at a time when it could have conceivably been much more manageable. He has addressed this, but we expect the Republican nominee will bring it up again. Either way, if he wins in Nov. 2020, he’s going to inherit a bit of a mess.”

What you might find interesting is something Gloria did as a council member that created an unanswered multi-billion dollar mess for San Diego!

There was a front-page article in the U-T about an annual 13th pension check which has been paid out for decades... but the thing is that policy is based on “bad math,” which the city council looked at and acknowledged.

Have a look at the attached PDF document which shows the front page news article, a simple explanation of the problem, then lastly the “highlighted” document that I found while googling which explicitly states local politicians and bureaucracy acknowledged the way the portfolio wasn’t kosher math, yet the annual 13th pension checks still keep on happening!

One unanswered “simple” question remains... who gets stuck with paying the big clean up bill for the basic “bad math” error?

If you think a 13th public pension check isn’t all the big a deal, perhaps you might want to consider the fact that Detroit had a pension system w/ a 13th public pension check feature... and look at Detroit now (i.e. that city is recovering from going bankrupt).

FYI figured I reach out because sdcitybeat reaches a younger audience that does not pay attention to economic or finance issues BUT is going to get stuck w/ the big clean bill (and perhaps might be able to do something about the mess before TSHTF).

Ben [last name withheld