Letters: Free Hugs

FREE HUGS

Dear Minda Honey, I am a 65-year-old white guy born in San Diego and raised in East County, and I would just love to give you a hug. You wrote a wonderfully perceptive article that truly did evoke some sadness over what has happened politically in our country [“Did you ever think your country could break your heart?” Nov. 16]. There is an awful disbelief, some sadness and yes, some fear in regard to what may lie ahead for us. As I noted to your also perceptive writer/ comrade Aaryn Belfer, we must not give up and must carry on the good fight.

Nicholas Kennelly, La Mesa

MORAL INSANITY

Aaryn Belfer is a role model. Thanks to her, once again, for another timely, well-written, gut-wrenching column [“Police had no reason to dismantle Olango memorial,” Oct. 12] that crystallizes and shines light on the race issue (although “issue” does not seem a powerful enough word. National tragedy? Collective unconsciousness? Moral insanity?) I have found myself remembering her columns and sharing them with friends for weeks after they run. I have had discussions about white privilege with people I’d never discussed such things with. I’ve been able to own the fact of my white privilege with the (relatively few) black people I know. Thanks for continuing to educate me and for keeping it real in a community that doesn’t always want to hear it. I appreciate Belfer, and CityBeat , for giving her a forum.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

MEMORIAL RULES

Thank you for [“Police had no reason to dismantle Olango memorial,” Oct. 12]. It reminds me of a quote from Archbishop Fulton Sheen (a Catholic Archbishop that had a regular TV show in the 1950s). He said, “It is not enough merely to have an intellectual understanding of another man’s difficulty; we need to go a little further to feel it as our own burden.”

I hope, in time, our communities of all races can see each other’s pain as their own and be more respectful. I have a black great nephew, and if he were shot by anyone, God forbid, I would want any community memorial for him to stay up a while so that we could have time to mourn.

Maybe we should have a city ordinance that says that any memorial for any person, white or black, should be allowed to stay up for a certain period of time.

Dorothy Kwiat, Talmadge