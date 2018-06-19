Letters: From the inside

Rachel,

My name is Steven Ross Westcott and I am an inmate at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, CA. I want to thank you for writing such a positive article about the art show here that highlighted Project PAINT [“Art From the Inside,” May 23]. A copy of CityBeat was given to me and I showed everyone involved. Can I make copies and give it to some of them? Everyone worked very hard and had such a good time. It would be cool if they had something or could send something home about the event. Your paper says that reproduction is prohibited and I wouldn’t want to break any laws.

I want to personally thank you for mentioning me in your article. It’s not everyday a person sees themselves and Ralph Waldo Emerson quoted alongside each other. Yoda? Groucho Marx? Sure. But Emerson? Now that’s a first.

Enclosed is the latest issue of Here & Now, which features the art show. The timing was perfect as we were able to go through all of the photos for our special issue. To say thank you for mentioning my name, I chose the picture of you interviewing Laura [Project Paint’s Laura Pacenco]. With your permission, I would like to add this address to the Here & Now mailing list and we will inform you of important upcoming events you may be interested in. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me. Thank you.

Steven Ross Westcott

F47750/E24-D203

[Editor’s response: By all means, sir, make as many copies as you want. I will also be sending you some additional copies in the mail.]

Ed Decker: Metrosexual

I gotta hand it to you, I get a belly laugh every time I read Tiger Beat. Having the metrosexual guy write the column on rules for real drinking in a bar was genius! Pretty sure the closest Edwin has ever been to a bar fight is a Solid Gold dance off, but it’s good to know he’s got those rules folded in the back of his wallet. Worth every penny, keep ‘em coming.

Craig A. Nelson, Solana Beach