Letters: Funding is not fun

I was hoping to send comment to the writer of the column “Thank You For Staring,” Rachel Michelle Fernandes.

As a volunteer for the San Diego Commission for Arts & Culture panel on funding, I thought she might want to know the ins and outs from behind the conference table. We start early by finding out where to park, where the panel/committee/commission staff offices are. After our nomination or application goes through and is approved, we get the calendar when we will meet about a month prior. We are trained, given forms to familiarize ourselves, speak with Director, Staff and former panelists/commissioners. We get to order lunch for the long panel discussions at the next meeting, get our parking stamps and wait for pdfs, htmls and links to come to us.

We have to read through the applications that come in: dozens to hundreds of pages each. We must go view websites, watch videos and read articles about the organizations and events. About 2-3 hours per application, we get about a month to go over all of this. Also we must evaluate using the methodology the staff and commission direct us with. So add another 1-3 hours. We record the ratings on our own device generally, then save the forms/info for reviewing during the long general panel meeting evaluations. We must not use our own previous opinions of the event/group or how attendance at previous events have went. We must not be bias! [sic]

Our scores/evaluations must be based on strong direct instructions, the answering of the applications and info sent by organization seeking funding. They can come and watch our evaluation process, but cannot participate, only watch, which I suggest any organization thinking of applying come to do, as it is open to the public, and very informational for applicants. So now you must plan this two years in advance, because if you plan to put in an application funding comes the year after the evaluation process. Lastly, may I state, that we cannot read anything into the answers of the questions. We can only use direct answers to that specific question. Many times the answers are in earlier questions or following questions, but because they don’t answer within the question they cannot really be used in rating of that answer! P.S. Spelling, grammar, and writing skills matter! And it is good to have someone not within your group, maybe not even artistic, read your answers in relation to questions and criteria. And let them be honest!

By the time volunteers are done, we’ve put in about 130 hours within two months into the training, analyzing, dialoguing, evaluation and scoring. And this also includes a secondary process where we can try to re-score organizations that we feel had not gotten a fair first evaluation. Believe me this is a very, very difficult thing to do. Very hard to get an organization back into the mix once their total score has been tallied. I tried very hard to get the largest arts and cultural festival to get some funding, but I just couldn’t get it back into the mix. Which is very sad because this organization spends the majority of its revenue on the artists that perform... much higher than any other organization. And as Ms. Fernandes stated in her column some organizations already have 80-95 percent of their funding coming from other sources! Which is interesting because we have formulas on those numbers that are supposed to be met, and that would not qualify under the guidelines I was taught.

But the worst thing of all last year is that about 50 percent of the arts funding was cut by the Mayor at the last moment. Prior to that he’d suggested cutting even more, although it is proven that for every dollar put out by the commission the revenue return is multiple times amounts invested! Even more once someone learns of an event, an organization, or whom it affects the chances that they we participate again are highly likely. And I know this by personal experience, because I learned of events and organizations I’d not know of prior to my Arts & Culture Commission work and I put in hundreds to thousands of hours volunteering at those events and organizations this year.

I need to state one last thing. Many of these organizations and events are essentially parties for members paid for by the public in the exchange for letting the public participate. Few of them that apply would be destitute or not happen if they didn’t get the funding. And of those who really need the funding I believe they get the short end of the stick as the application, process and time delay makes it very difficult for them to win funding.

If you wish to volunteer for the commission panels I suggest you send in your application or nomination for others very soon! And good luck! Only if we work hard at something can we help to make it better and the best for all.

Daniel Beeman, Clairemont