Letters: Further division

FURTHER DIVISION

The inspiration to create art, whether it’s from painting, writing, composing or capturing a particularly beautiful image with the camera, is born out of one’s desire to fully embrace the world, in spite of its myriad of flaws and grave imperfections. Personally speaking, my own desire to create art, and be inspired enough to do so, is the end result of having seen or heard something that resonates deep within my soul. The visual and aural aesthetic which is powerful enough to move and empower others is enough reason to applaud the work of its creator.

When one considers the meritorious contributions of such esteemed giants as actor Al Pacino, movie director Francis Ford Coppola, musicians Bruce Springsteen, the late David Bowie and renowned author Tom Wolfe, it is hard to dispute the fact that these men exemplify the very essence of greatness, excellence in their field of expertise. As an artist, in my own right, I have always been inspired by members of the opposite sex who have impacted my own life with their craft.

It was the column penned by City Beat writer Alex Zaragoza, for the Nov. 29 issue [“Dear dudes. You’re all trash”], that propelled me to contact your publication and let you know how very wrong I felt she was in her flagrant attempt to label and demonize every single man alive on this planet with her offensive statement, “Men are trash...all men are at least diet trash.” What a harsh, destructive choice of words to spew forth, regarding a sector of the human race, whose members aren’t all responsible for the debacle currently plaguing our society. Yes, the downfall of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his inappropriate behavior towards certain women in the industry has certainly touched off a firestorm for those of his ilk, who are now joining his ranks as sexual predators. It’s about time these individuals have been called out and punished for their mistreatment towards any person who has been harmed by their transgressions.

Ms. Zaragoza’s scathing essay about men seems to reflect something much deeper that remains unresolved in her personal experiences, as a female. It is evident by the intensity of her venom emanating from her viewpoints. My criticism of her current feature certainly does not discredit any wrongdoing that may have or have not happened to her in life. It’s her inflammatory remarks that serve to further divide the sexes by the misappropriation of her emotionally-charged rhetoric. Because she is highly recognized for her work in CityBeat, as a brilliant, insightful writer, she is also setting a dangerous precedent by proclaiming ALL men are trash. Keep in mind there are women, too, who are responsible for not outing or simply tolerate the bad behavior of those men who have crossed the lines of common decency to harass, prey upon other women.

In this global climate of the 21st-century, which is being decimated by abject racism, poverty and political strife, it is imperative that we all work together to find solutions to problems afflicting our society and beyond. Choosing to aggregate ALL men into a singular group as sexually abusive miscreants is very unfair and will not do a damn thing to discourage future sexual predators to change their wanton behavior towards any woman.

Sandra Castillo, Neighborhood withheld

WOMEN KNOW IT

Dear Alex,

Thanks for having the courage to step out in front of the sexual harassment train and call it like all of us (women) know it [“Dear dudes. You’re all trash,” Nov. 29]. It’s been a long time coming and I hope that this signals a shift in the way that we handle future trashy events that will inevitably arise from still trashy men. Good on you for using this platform to stand up.

Also good on CityBeat editors for backing this sentiment. We are after all, the ascendants to this messed-up political throne so it’s time to start laying new ground rules. I also really appreciated the Backward In High Heels [sic] column a few weeks ago when she made the courageous decision to speak about previous assault in her life [“The most treacherous lie,” Oct. 25].

This type of written expression is so valuable to our community and I for one feel more connected with SD the more I realize how many rad people live here. Keep up the great work!

Kelly Bray, South Park