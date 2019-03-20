Letters: Get rid of the docks

Get rid of the docks

Near the end of this Spin Cycle [“The dimming of Mara Elliott,” March 13] there is reference to Discover Bike (née DecoBike) and its contract with the city. As a frequent walker along the main streets of Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Bankers Hill, I have noticed, in recent weeks, one or two such bikes placed in each docking station. Day after day they remain in the same dock, apparently placed there to maintain the illusion that this is a continuing business—thus preventing the forced removal of the docking stations. I suspect the operators hope increased regulation will reduce the attractiveness of the dockless alternatives that have overtaken the docked business model. It won’t, and the failed docking stations should be removed from public rights of way.

David Cohen

Hillcrest

Short commute is not the end-all, be-all

If you are fortunate enough to live within a reasonable walking distance from where you work, then by all means, please do avail yourself of the option, and more power to you [“Get Out of the Car,” From the Editor, March 13].

Sadly, there are many who do not have that option. Years ago, when I was still living in L.A., I had a job where I had to drive 80 miles round-trip per day to work and back, and on a freeway that was always congested, crowded and moved slowly. It took a toll both on my car and on my nerves. On the upside, the pay was more than I had made at any other job and most of the people I worked with were actually kind and decent human beings (a rarity in the modern workplace in my experience).

Eventually, my spouse talked me into leaving that job to find something else that was closer to home. I did find one, and the commute was significantly shorter. That was the only good thing about that job. The owner of the business was a complete psycho, and shortly after I started working there, I learned that she had gone through six other people in the position I had in less than a year. I lasted a year there, and I can categorically say it was the worst working experience of my entire adult life! Not long after my departure, I heard that she had fired all of her other employees and went to an online-only business model.

What then is the object lesson of this? The length of one’s commute is a consideration, but do not make that the only consideration. Consider other factors (do you like the job, do you get along well with your co-workers, etc.).

A.F. Kaplan, via sdcitybeat.com

Shifting off mediocrity? Yes, please

I agree completely that many restaurants in San Diego, even many of them that get a lot of buzz, are “okay” at best [“Having Nice Things at Small Bar,” Anatomy of a Cocktail Scene, March 13]. The food scene in other comparably sized and even smaller cities is often much better. (When I lived in Wichita, KS, I was a regular at several restaurants that are better than anything I’ve had in SD.) I do see a recent trend for better and more sophisticated venues and food programs, and I hope that trend continues. But if a restaurant isn’t already quality-focused, and customers keep coming anyway, why would the possibility of a Michelin star motivate them at all? I mean, I wish it would, but I’m not hopeful.

Bill, via sdcitybeat.co