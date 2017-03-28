Letters: Getting it right

Getting it right

Finally someone got into all the details (“Last call,” March 15). Other media and press have only said that bars may go til 4 a.m. and that’s it. From your piece I learned the local community decides, local politico Joel Anderson supports it, choice between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., etc. Good work.

Sam Chammas, South Park

Love and Marriage

Call me old fashioned, but it is my belief that the choice to marry should only be made when two people feel that they are ready to commit their lives to one another. It is a decision that should come after careful thought and consideration, and should not be forced or rushed. Yet as a small business owner with a pre-existing condition, I worry that with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act [“Playing both sides,” March 15), marriage may become my only option if I want to keep my business and still have health coverage. Though I love my boyfriend and do think we will spend our lives together, I would really like it if our decision to get married could be based on our readiness and love for one another—and not on my need for health insurance.

Lindsay Tiers, Little Italy

Almost the Best for Last

I have read CityBeat for many years, and usually get through all my important highlights—the editorial, letters, opinion columns, then finish with film reviews—leaving the music news for the millenials to peruse. Much to my utter surprise a few weeks ago while recycling, I noticed the very last page of CityBeat. Amazing! This is an advice column like none other I’ve read. The Advice Goddess takes relationship issues seriously, and gives you the sassiest, snarkiest, solid suggestions on how to proceed—all backed-up by valid research and opinions from noted psychologists on the current issue at hand. It’s absolutely refreshing to read and may put a smile on your face or jolt you with an attack of reality. Either way, it’s a cool (new?) column for all readers to enjoy from our treasured CityBeat.

Donna Shanske, Bankers Hill

National disgrace

Thank you for your essential editorial (“JDLR, Part 2,” March 1). It becomes a national disgrace that San Diego City Council ignores recommendations to combat racial profiling. Hopefully that your continued opinions wake up the somnambulant.

Bart Ziegler, Golden Hill