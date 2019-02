GETTING IT RIGHT

Bravo to Maura Fox’s report on healthcare for migrants always uncertain [“Living in Uncertainty,” News, Feb. 20]. Factually on target and well-written, this type of journalism is what we desperately need to elevate policy communication and public knowledge on border issues. With 20-plus years as a researcher and advocate for migrant health and improved cross-border health collaboration, I appreciate when journalists get this right. In this case, Ms. Fox nailed it.

María Luisa Zúñiga, Chula Vista

COLLECTIVISM VS.INDIVIDUALISM

Mr. Combs,

Words mean something [From the Editor, Feb. 13]. Another well-written article that makes an excellent point in a “look at both sides of this” way. Bravo.

If I may add to this, I don’t believe that it’s really liberal versus conservatives today. It’s collectivist versus individualist. There is a nontrivially sized group of individuals who are striving for a nation of men and women who live in large collectives of identical housing, with identical resources, who put on grey uniforms each morning, walk to board a train where they sit quietly with myriad posters with the likeness of the Obamessiah done in the pale colors of the communist posters of days past. The train takes them to a large, non-descript building where they do their assigned tasks for identical wages. Women don’t waste valuable resources on makeup, and certainly not to arouse a male sexually because masculinity has been driven out of life as evil.

Evenings are spent at the collective meeting place where praise is heaped on the Obamessiah, Bernie Sanders, Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, etc. as a substitute for religion. AOC is the closest thing they have to a rock star.

You might laugh at my hyperbole, but some who read this will acknowledge my description as infeasible but “wouldn’t it be great if it could be that way?”

I, as an individualist, want everything to be for the individual and the only time we collect for government is for defending ourselves. I’m labeled conservative, but think all drugs should be legal for adults mostly on principle. If the Republican Party would drop the social planks, they’d be more popular.

And as you eloquently point out, liberal implies freedom, but so-called “liberals” are wholly intolerant of certain things, particularly speech, so where’s the freedom? They’ve even invented “hate” crimes and “hate” speech. Watch for elevated penalties for hate crimes to be overturned by the Supreme Court someday. Someone who commits a heinous crime should be punished. But you can’t give them a specific extra penalty for expressing themselves. First Amendment applies to “hate speech” and many have died, fighting to protect that freedom.

I drive rideshare and I’ve been given a one-star rating before because I wouldn’t join a Trump-hating conversation. Liberal? ROTFL.

It’s a highlight of my week to read your excellent journalism, Mr. Combs, and eat a Mr. Moto slice in PB. Some of the other columnist aren’t really journalists, but enjoyable nonetheless. Are you with me with say collectivist vs. individualist instead? Can I get an AMEN?!??

John Muoio

El Cajon