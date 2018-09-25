Letters: Give us our Pulitzer

GIVE US OUR PULITZER

I just want to thank you and the professional staffers there at CityBeat for the piece on the Hepatitis A outbreak in our community [“Hepatitis A: One year later,” Aug. 22]. The analysis made by your competent and skilled reporters brought a simplistic clarity to the news story that made it intelligible, comprehensible, understandable, outstanding work! Your thorough coverage of that deadly emergency in San Diego is worthy of a Pulitzer Prize. Keep up the good work in keeping our county educated, informed and aware of critical events that matter to all of us. Thanks again CityBeat for a job well done.

Sincerely,

Jacob Regal, Downtown

WHAT ABOUT THE BUSES?

I agree that scooter safety is important [“There will be blood,” Sept. 19], but I must point out that public bus safety is as well.

At present there are some drivers that won’t pull up to the curb. Not with the whole bus. So should you have limited mobility—arthritic knee for instance—you face the possibility of injury trying to disembark from a rear door on the bus. The day will come when we start hearing about injuries and even death happening when people try to get off the bus from a rear door. And it’s likely to happen before someone dies in a scooter event.

Alan Kellogg, San Diego