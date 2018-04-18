Letters: Gotta have faith

GOTTA HAVE FAITH

Edwin,

Your recent column on Anthony DeStefano [“Are atheists the most arrogant, ignorant, dangerous people on Earth?,” April 4] was enormously entertaining, but it did not point out that, like most zealots, he conflates atheists with antitheists and misotheists.

The Catholic church differentiates between speculative atheists and practical atheists. If it had an Order of Atheists, I would become a priest.

God is not real, but faith is. A profession of faith means little; it is an expression that matters, and the uniquely human need to believe that is endlessly fascinating.

Yours in Baloo,

D.M. Ross

Lake Murray