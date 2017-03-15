Letters: He paid his dues

HE PAID HIS DUES

Great article [“Fighting Fire with Fire,” March 8]! Going back to the Jesus Cecena article, let’s just say that I think the way you do: This person was only 17-years-old when he committed that terrible crime and after 39 years in jail, I think he paid his dues to society and to officer Buggs’ Family. Needless to say that I don’t agree with early release but that is what makes this the greatest country in the world.

Joselito Mercado, Chula Vista

STREET PEOPLE KNOW

THE DRILL

I wanted to comment on Michael McConnell’s opinion piece on homelessness [“San Diego’s backward approach to ending homelessness,” Feb. 15]. I agree that housing first is desirable but it will be at least three years before we see much there. There needs to be some transitional stuff in the meantime. He says there are “hordes of police” that clear out people’s possessions, which is inaccurate. It is the city’s environmental services department that does the cleanup. The blocks are noticed on Thursday and then cleaned on the following Monday. The street people know the drill—they move what they want and leave the rest on the sidewalk and in the gutter. It is literally tons of stuff that is collected. I have lived in San Diego since 1969 and in the East Village since 2007. I walk to Sherman Heights and Barrio Logan all the time so know the areas well, especially J and Island.

Jan Bourgeois, East Village

AND NOW, A POEM

“The Pliny “

[re : “The Younger is Getting Old,” March 8]

Here is a trick I learned from a welder

Who seemed to have a clue

When you’re drinking Pliny the Elder

Never have more than two

Ivan Smason, Santa Monica

A TRAGIC MISTAKE

I disagree with your decision that Jesus Cecena should continue his time in prison after he has been there since 1978, almost 40 years [“Fighting Fire with Fire,” March 8]! He was 17-years-old when he did the murder, but it’s been determined that teenage brains are not fully developed. It is totally wrong to treat juveniles as adults. Juveniles can’t make contracts, etc., so he should not be treated as an adult when he did the crime. Cecena made a tragic mistake, but our paying for him to be in prison for the rest of his life is ridiculous. You sound like you want vengeance.

We’re wasting government money when it could be used for better purposes.

Nancy Witt, Point Loma