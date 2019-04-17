Letters: He's from a different time

A Return to Manners

Joe Biden’s mistake is a mistake this entire culture has been making for too many decades now [“He’s from a different time,” From the Editor, April 3].

It is the mistake of informality and physicality, which can be found in every workplace, meeting, greeting on the street and other forms of communication. We have become a society where the “bro-hug” has replaced the handshake; where people feel free to cry and express private emotions and thoughts in public; and where the word “love” is thrown around like so much confetti.

We need a new level of formality, decorum and politeness in America, which starts with a return to... dare I say it... manners.

The Vice President should not have been so informal and touchy-feely with people, but then he is a product of a culture that has grown to be that way. When presidents cry at the drop of a hat, and everyone tells everyone how much they “love” them. It is not sexual assault or harassment to invade a person’s space in a time when so many people will hug people they have met for the first time, depending on the moment and gathering, but it is annoying, distasteful and it needs to stop.

Democrats are upset at the way these accusations are being manipulated and exaggerated to the point of disgusting doctored videos of Biden with children; and implied suggestions that his actions are similar to Harvey Weinstein and Brett Kavanaugh. Frankly, many of us are upset that there is a clear political motivation to these attacks on Biden, and that they are coming from supporters of both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

It is time for civility and intelligent discussion to return to the public square in America. It’s time to bring back the handshake and leave the hugs at home.

Ernesto Barrera, via sdcitybeat.com

Supply and Demand

CityBeat never disappoints when it comes to identity politics. You and your writers seem to have a bottomless well of topics and “issues du jour” related to identity politics to draw from. Now that we have established that CityBeat can supply this particular commodity, I’d like to know if there is a matching demand for this commodity from the reading public?

From my perspective, Aaryn Belfer’s articles are, at best, hyperbolic... and at worst detached from the real world that the remainder of us live in [“The ripples of white supremacy,” Backwards & In High Heels, March 27]. While I can get through my day without reading her articles focusing largely on identity politics, I am amused by the degree of absurdity she consistently displays in her column when I do choose to read it.

Speaking of the real world, please see this story regarding a heinous hate crime/massacre not prompted by white supremacist. Will this atrocity find itself into Backwards & in High Heels if it doesn't fit your preconceived notions?

As I have suggested before, if CityBeat has any interest whatsoever in a balanced approach, I’d recommend that you feature a politically conservative columnist who is not constantly preaching from Rules for Radicals to your readers. If you identify as “tolerant,” you should at least consider this.

Billy Hicks, Jr., via sdcitybeat.com