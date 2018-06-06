Letters: Hidden agendas

After reading Aaryn Belfer’s column (“The right to vote”) in the May 23 issue of CityBeat, I felt compelled to fire up the computer and do some research.

From the official San Diego County Sheriff’s Department website:

“MISSION, VISION & VALUES

OUR MISSION

We provide the highest quality public safety services in an effort to make San Diego the safest urban county in the nation.

OUR ORGANIZATIONAL VISION

We earn the respect and the confidence of the public as a professional public safety organization. We are innovative and responsive to the needs of those we serve and work in partnership with our communities. We attract and retain highly competent and diverse employees.

OUR CORE VALUES

HONESTY - We are truthful in our words and in our actions.

INTEGRITY - As people of character and principle, we do what is right, even when no one is looking.

LOYALTY - We are loyal to our department and our profession and committed to protecting the quality of life in the communities we serve.

TRUST - We are confident in the integrity, the ability and the good character of our colleagues.

RESPECT - We treat everyone with dignity, honoring the rights of all individuals.

FAIRNESS - We are just and impartial in all of our interactions. Our decisions are made without personal favoritism.

DIVERSITY - We embrace the strength in the diversity of our employees and our communities.”

It begs [sic] the question, what is the primary mission of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department? Providing the highest quality public safety services and protecting the quality of life... or ensuring that inmates in San Diego jails are provided voter registration and access to voting? Would most San Diegans agree that public safety and quality of life for its law-abiding citizens is the overarching goal of the department... if we want to assign priorities?

There is at least some irony in the fact that it is the responsibility of the Sheriff’s office to provide voter registration to inmates.... while those same individuals now in jail neglected to register to vote before they were arrested.

Your column identifies those in San Diego jails as “marginalized,” “vulnerable.” To clarify, let’s define these terms:

Marginalized: relegated to an unimportant or powerless position within a society or group

Vulnerable: capable of being physically or emotionally wounded; open to attack or damage

If the inmate in a San Diego jail is there for a crime involving a victim (or victims), it seems that these victims would be considered vulnerable (more so than the alleged perpetrator) and possibly marginalized....as they were rendered powerless while a crime was being committed against them.

In your column you had quoted Sheriff’s Commander John Igrassia as saying “The answer was no. I’m not letting you (Pillars of the Community) in there so that 4,000 people can vote one way.” You then quote Laila Aziz’s response as “Which is not what we are doing. We’re not telling people who to vote for.” I find this extremely curious as this contradicts what is stated on the Pillars of the Community Facebook page:

“#FreeTheVote (10May2018)

We need your help!!! We need to increase voter engagement in SD to elect our progressive leaders in office but we cannot do that when we are missing thousands of disenfranchised voters in the SD County jails. To tackle this we are emailing and contacting 3000 inmates in SD county jails but we need more help and volunteers to do that BEFORE MAY 21st!

If you can help out and volunteer please inbox me your email address or let me know so I can send you the proper instructions and information!”

This should be an integral part of your discussion with those participating in any “judicial intervention” regarding the requirements under Election Code 2158(b). If there are no “hidden agendas,” put it all on the table for consideration.

Thanks for taking the time to read my e-mail.

Now please excuse me while I go back to working and paying my taxes.

Your friend in journalistic integrity,

Billy Hicks Jr., San Carlos