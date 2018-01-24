Letters: Hippy-dippy

HIPPY DIPPY

Okay, kook, that “Ask a Hipster” column {as featured in the San Diego Reader] is worse than the e-coli colic! If I needed advice from a simmering millenially-bearded lumberjack wannabe wearing skinny jeans... oh...um, wrong publication. Sorry...

Seriously, I love CityBeat. Aside from dumping the crossword puzzle for the, albeit well-written, advice to the lovelorn column, your publication is doing the job. Belfer, Bradford, Edwin (they ought name a drink after you) Decker, Zaragoza, the arts writers, comprise a top-notch staff. All over it. Cover to cover.

My one leeeeetle criticism is (and I’m in way over my head here marketing/advertising wise, but...) this: your overall focus (I know...) and vibe feels exclusive of anyone over, say, 40. I’m 65.

That said, I offer you my services for a proposed “Ask a Hippy” column, or a sly derivation. Perhaps an old school Herb Caen with a ponytail three dot romp about town. Or a kind of Decker with a walker and love beads thing. I dunno... just riffing.

Thanks for hearing me out, cool folks. Kick it around and let me know about the column. I can send a sample of my writing. P.S. You do know who Herb Caen is, don’t you?

Mike Rico, City Heights