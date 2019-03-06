Letters: I’m glad I’m not young anymore

I’m glad I’m not young anymore

My experiences in school were bad. I was bullied, beaten up, stalked, assaulted and harassed from my first day of preschool to my last day of high school. The effects of that will be with me to my last dying breath. I’m glad I’m not young anymore.

As bad as it was for me, though, I did walk away from it. I got out of there alive. With the phenomenon of school shootings, there are far too many young people who are not so fortunate [“Strategies on surviving a school shooter,” Backwards & In High Heels, Feb. 27]. Who then is to blame? Well, we have a list of usual suspects:

a.) Administrators and teachers who are oblivious to what is really going on with the students in their schools.

b.) Ditto with parents who are so wrapped up in their own lives, that they either can’t or won’t take the time to truly parent.

c.) Gun shops, gun shows, or private individuals who sell, lend or have their guns stolen by those who should never be allowed anywhere near a firearm.

These are the most obvious and easy parties to blame, and I believe that they have their fair share of responsibility. However, there is another component to this that is being virtually ignored, or at the very least rarely spoken of: The lack of compassion in our society for others who are in pain, or are perceived as “different,” “weak,” “helpless,” or “losers.” The notorious assertions by many in the pro-gun lobby that the shootings that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary were a “hoax” or “fake news” are nauseating and indicative of this inability to have regard for the suffering of others.

What then must we do? Is there any way to stop this from happening again? It will take more than changing gun laws or “sending hopes and prayers” to those who have been affected by such a tragedy. What is required is a fundamental shift in our society as a whole, one in which there is a willingness to stop looking for those to demonize, to be more willing to embrace “the other” rather than to exclude, judge and castigate them. And it will take finding a way to assert our own sense of self-worth without having to resort to tearing other people down.

Is such change even possible? I don’t know, but I can say with certainty that these horrors will continue as long as the status quo of human society remains in place.

A.F. Kaplan, via Facebook

Cardi B deserves respect, okurrr?

From my perspective, Cardi B [“One of us,” A Side-Eye of Sanity, Feb. 6] has earned my respect by telling-it-like-it-is in public. You may remember that she had complained that her taxes were too high. To quote: “So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to f—king know what you’re doing with my f—king tax money!”

Can we agree that taxes are, in fact, “equal opportunity” and they don’t care if you’re Cardi B or a rank-and-file member of the Tea Party?

The Founding Fathers anticipated the current discussion that you cited regarding the need for “walls, laws, morals and community standards.” America’s founders extolled a nation of laws, for they knew that only a fairly enforced legal system could protect liberty and property against corruption and tyranny… are these the “white-defined boundaries” that you refer to? For two-and-a half-centuries, this system remains the ultimate safeguard for its citizens and has stood the test of time.

Cardi B has expressed her opinions in print/social/broadcast media without having to obtain prior approval by media authorities and without being censored. This, and the fact that dissenting opinions about her statements were expressed, are the natural outcome of the freedom of expression that we enjoy. If we want to test the expression of “accepted” opinions on the local level, I challenge CityBeat to feature a regular opinion column written by a political conservative… I suspect that your colleagues might find this “unacceptable.”

Skip Monroe, via Facebook

Response from the editor: Neither myself or my colleagues find the idea of a conservative political columnist to be unacceptable or repugnant. The problem is that we’d have to get rid of someone in order to do that, and all our columnists are doing such a fine job that I’d hate to let one of them go. Maybe we could talk Carl DeMaio into doing it? Or maybe Morgan Murtaugh? But also, have you read Ed Decker’s column lately?