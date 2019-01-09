Letters: I don't want to dance

I DON’T WANT TO DANCE

I agree with Regular Dave’s assessment that San Diego’s concert crowds [“Concert resolutions for the New Year,” Notes from the Smoking Patio, Dec. 19, 2018]. With the exception of symphony concerts, [crowds] can be very rude by talking constantly, holding up their cellphones and/or standing up so you can’t see the stage, etc. However, I take exception to his unnecessarily crude comment, “Dance. You’re at a music show, move your fucking feet and body.” Being a musician myself, I attend hundreds of concerts every year, and especially in small venues. Although I like to see people dancing and enjoying themselves, it annoys me because I am not interested in dancing and prefer to sit and listen and watch the band, so the dancers are typically in my way. I feel the beat and often rock back and forth, tap my feet, etc., but prefer to concentrate on the band rather than dancing. I’m aware there’s nothing I can do about this and I’m used to it, but I simply wanted to submit an alternate view to “move your fucking feet and body.” Additionally, I don’t like to take orders from people I don’t even know, which make it even more unlikely that I’ll want to “move my fucking feet and body” by dancing at a concert or gig.

Donna MacKersie, Imperial Beach

SCOOTERS! ARGGH!

No. The scooter riders are the problem [“The coming storm: part 3,” Jan. 2]. These people do not obey posted traffic signs and routinely run stop signs. This is a constant issue in North Park where my husband and I have had multiple near misses with scooter riders almost T-boning our cars. There are scooters littered all over the sidewalks and streets. Please, someone, get rid of the scooters.

Jolie Novak, via Facebook

Agree with Jolie. It’s dangerous for pedestrians, as riders don’t follow rules. My husband and I walk several miles a day in Gaslamp, Little Italy and the Embarcadero. Between the pedicabs, dog walkers and children wandering around, it’s an accident waiting to happen. Have seen kids racing up the street at night. Then I read the mayor accepted money from Lime bikes! Such integrity!

Charlie Goodman, via Facebook

TREASURE OF A MAN

Tim Mays is a fucking TREASURE and San Diego is lucky to have him here [“30 Years Later,” Jan. 2]. It’s not even enough to say that the San Diego music scene wouldn’t be the same without him—it just wouldn’t even exist.

Candice Eley

@CandiceSD, via Twitter