Letters: If you don't ask

IF YOU DON’T ASK

Thanks for the nice recap and for keeping the discussion going [“Q: What Does San Diego’s Art Scene Need to Thrive?,” Feb. 17]. A few notes. I am, in fact, a publicist who specializes in Arts & Culture and there are a few more. While pro-bono work is challenging, especially for a small firm like mine (one person operation), I have never, in ten years, been approached by an individual artist to help with PR or marketing. The old adage, you’ll never get if you don’t ask, is true here. They need to be proactive to get help. Believe me, arts organizations ask me all the time! Also, another point that was raised was the need for a trained arts critic. I believe in the power of the media to engage, educate and incite discussion. This town is lacking someone with that voice and it is one thing that will keep us from rising up to be a major arts force. Thanks for keeping the conversation going.

Toni Robin, Pacific Beach

JUST SAY YES

CVN-76 Ronald Reagan seems to be the most recent successor to “cursed” Navy ships (Oriskany, Forrestal, Ranger, et al). A TB outbreak, major drug ring bust, large haz-mat spill, as well as major machinery and aircraft malfunctions, and now radiation poisoning [“Sick and tired,” Feb. 22]. I pray that Uncle Sam and the Japanese government won’t “just say no»”and do these sailors a solid by taking care of them and their families.

Mike Loflen, Clairemont

TAKING OVER

Seth, Do you not know there is a whole lot more to the story than what you reported [“Moving in and moving out,” Feb. 22]? The three artists you mentioned are just a small minority of those “being evicted”(their term, not ours). About two thirds of the artists at Space4Art also have to move out by April 1. Only the few in the back warehouse and in the live/work lofts can remain (but probably only temporarily). The wonderful, unique arts cooperative that we created there will be gone... until we can obtain sufficient funding to build on the land we procured in Sherman Heights. There will be no more open studios, no more special events, no performances, no more gallery exhibits, no outdoor stage, no classroom space, etc. The new owners are taking over, as, sadly for us, they have every right to do. They bought the building. They are not the bad guys, though, nor is Space 4 Art. It’s just a sad commentary on the artistic life, which has been repeated over and over, not just in San Diego, but everywhere.

Lynne Jennings, East Village