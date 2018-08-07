Letters: Inspiring dangerous men

INSPIRING DANGEROUS MEN

Coming from a columnist who just last year encouraged men to “confess our enablement of the problem; to own our compliance and our complaisance” in a piece dedicated to the #MeToo movement, last week’s Sordid Tales [“When it comes to dating, it’s harder for men,” July 25] was, to say the least, problematic.

Starting with a self-congratulatory, “I have always believed that things are equally hard, in different ways, for the two sexes,” Edwin Decker immediately invalidates everything he writes after by obliviously outing himself as, at best, an obtuse relic and, at worst, an outright misogynist who is incapable or unwilling to allow demonstrably true facts to sway his beliefs.

The fact is that women still earn less than men across all sectors and occupations, with women working full-time earning between 70 percent and 90 percent of equivalent male salaries, according to the U.N. Fewer than four percent of CEOs leading the world’s 500 major corporations are women. Unpaid care work by women is estimated to be worth $10 trillion according to UNICEF. Worldwide, only around a fifth of parliamentary seats are held by women. 10 percent of all women and girls globally under 20 years old have been subjected to forced sexual intercourse or other forced sexual acts. Two thirds of illiterate adults are women, a percentage mostly unchanged for two decades.

Now that we know women clearly have it harder than men overall, let’s talk about dating. Decker, gazing out wistfully from his Rapunzel-esque tower of White Male Privilege, imagines that “few scenarios are more terrifying than approaching an unknown woman.” Hate to taint your romantic fairy tale, but according to the 2010 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey 1 in 5 women in the United States has been raped in their lifetime (it’s 1 in 71 men, for all you incels rushing to your keyboards to #MenToo at me), and almost half of those were raped by an acquaintance. An acquaintance like, say, a person you go on a date with. As one woman valiantly pointed out on Decker’s Facebook page, “While I’m sure the deathly embarrassment of having to ‘walk across the valley of the shadow of verbal rejection’...is just terrible for men, women do have a slightly more serious concern when going on a date with a man: walking across the actual Valley of the Shadow of Death.”

While Decker is worried about being “a ringmaster parading your assets,” we women are trying to assess whether or not you’re going to roofie our drink if we go to the bathroom. I haven’t even gotten into unrealistic beauty standards and social expectations or having to deal with the fact that men perceive women to be dominating the conversation if we speak just 30 percent of the time. Dating is harder for women.

Here’s the thing though, I’m not upset that Decker is dead wrong. I’m upset that in a discussion about the difficulties of dating he conveyed in the article, he then outright said on Facebook that, “Rape just never factored into this equation because I wasn’t thinking on those terms,” and you fail to recognize that blind privilege as a problem.

It may not have been his intention, but he is actively inspiring men he doesn’t know to become more dangerous to women. By legitimizing their grievances, he is adding coals to the fires of rage and entitlement that fuel the ilk of Elliot Rodger. The more entitled and put upon men feel the more dangerous they become. He is emboldening San Diego misogynists that I then have to deal with out in the real world in ways he never will. He is contributing to the danger that I and other women are already constantly in by reaffirming the belief that it’s harder for men and that’s not fair (“All women have to do is not be foaming at the mouth” anyone?). It is more than offensive. It is irresponsible.

Ed, consider the real life consequences of what you write and how it actually affects other people and how your lack of perspective and dismissiveness of issues that you don’t deal with might be making women’s lives not just more difficult, but less safe. Who you inspire is more important than your intent. In the future I hope you’ll “show a sister some support and embrace the revolution.”

Katie Reams, Logan Heights