Letters: Just listen

JUST LISTEN

I was surprised by the vitriol expressed by letter writer Marshall Mallory toward columnist Alex Zaragoza and the views she expressed in her Jan. 24 column [“Why I’ve decided to stop marching in the Women’s March,” Jan. 24]. I assume Marshall is a white male who, by virtue of those two traits, benefits most from our institutional system of patriarchy. As is the case with so many in the dominant culture, he seems afraid that a demand for equality by those who are oppressed will somehow mean his rights will be diminished. I heard the same criticism (“They’re making me feel like white women are the problem!”) expressed by two friends of mine when we attended the Power to the Polls rally in Las Vegas the day after the San Diego march. I guess I expected CityBeat readers (and my friends) to be a little more “woke.”

The challenge, as I see it, in our fight to bring all of us who call ourselves progressives together, is to somehow work within this notion of white privilege (and male privilege) in a way that decreases defensiveness in those who are on the right track, but could stand to gain a bit more awareness. And it shouldn’t fall on women of color to make this happen; I believe it is the job of white people to educate other white people in this regard. Keep doing what you’re doing, Alex. I believe it is the job of women of color to keep telling us how they feel, and it is white people’s job to just listen.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

999 BEAUTIFUL TILES

Hi Seth, thanks for your recent article regarding [homelessness] [“Acknowledge their humanity,” Jan. 31]. I have been a volunteer at Veteran’s Village and assisting veterans with mentoring and substance abuse issues. They do excellent work to help them all the way from housing to job finding assistance. So I have studied and followed closely some of the things that work and some that don’t but do not hold myself up as an expert. Your assertion that “no one wants to be homeless” is not correct, nor does any alcoholic want to be sober.

For instance, at Standown every July 3 days and nights for homeless vets, they get meals, medical, dental and other services including possible pathways to a positive life-saving assistance. Some vets don’t come or decline after the three days. Also, as you probably know, assistance with various agencies is often offered to homeless and many of them decline for a variety of reasons such as not wanting to quit drinking booze or drugs. You remind me of the 1000 tile guy who goes into a room and immediately focuses on the one tile that has a blemish rather then the 999 that are beautiful. Although I appreciate your concern about the homeless guy who was almost killed by a garbage truck, you fail to acknowledge some of the positive programs available to homeless now. That’s one of the reasons media is held in such low esteem now. A wise man said a long time ago “If you focus on the problem, the problem will magnify. If you focus on the solution, the solution will magnify.”

Commander Gene Kemp, USN (retired), Coronado