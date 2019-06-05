Letters: Just say no to condiments

Just say no to condiments

This was pretty damn funny, well done [“Condiments are trash,” Well, That Was Awkward, April 24]. I agree, it’s a waste of the chef’s best efforts to throw that on. In my opinion, the only time you should be using it is if something you created yourself simply isn’t good enough, and that may improve the flavor a bit.

But on something that is meant to be enjoyed, say no!

Jerry Fienseld, via sdcitybeat.com

Come to the lord...or something

If only Jesus were alright with him. Alfred Howard’s latest Black Gold column [“Wax over facts,” May 22] in which he, among other things, bemoans the loss of the old days (a world he once knew gone crazy), seems to delight in the revelation of Phoenix Sonshine’s “He Died” (for which he claims “racing guitars” and a “percussive groove reminiscent of mid 60’s Donovan”—are those cheap bongos—without-a-break we hear? Really??!! Go hear the Lord’s true nature expressed in Fraction’s 1971 Doors-like darkness of “Moonblood.” Find me a sealed copy, please, Al!!) all while hiding in his anti-social distancing from any real Absolute foundation of judgment; a purely Ironic-Hipster-Aesthete posture that would make both Kierkegaard and Che chuckle.

Without God, not to mention His sacrificed son, we are left with the free-floating relativism which has led Alfred to feel 10,000 leagues at sea (as Kierkegaard has noted in Fear and Trembling) and reduced our voices to an internal whisper about the possibility of financial gain or the relative value of one version of “Gloria” or another. (Them? The Gants? Shadows of Knight? Perhaps you will find Jesus in Patti Smith’s version, Al, my own choice).

Amongst the chud left behind I’m sure Alfred has passed on many copies of Wagner’s Die Gotterdamerung (see Solti’ Der Ring des Niberlungen, on Decca), which can offer an antidote to Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra (not the L.A. Philharmonic’s version of Decca) the clarion call in post-modern times to the death of God.

In the face of this self-created relativism, isn’t it time to leave this distanced posture of Ironic-Hipster aside and get back to what Jim Morrison and Jesus (I came to both of them personally just off Santa Monica Blvd, in the late ’60s) knew was undeniable: pain, suffering, despair is only relieved by accepting the good news. It is the conquest of death itself through the death and Phoenix-rising of the Anointed One. Taking four bullets to the chest or $12 for a stack of records are one and the same with the acceptance of the Gospel. The question then becomes: are you alright with Jesus, Alfred?

M. Eckhart, Normal Heights