Letters: Just say nope

JUST SAY NOPE

Nice column [“Big Blue Beacon of Nope,” Feb. 28]. Among disorganization at the CALDEM convention, I found it strange that:

1. Filing for office does not end ‘til March 12, a week away, but to be considered for an endorsement, candidates must have sought the endorsement by Jan. 12. That leaves me, the local endorsement for the state Board of Equalization, out in the cold, as I did not opt to file until Feb. 13. There are a handful of Dems and Sen. Joel Anderson who are maybe going to drop out, as he already raised $290,000 to run for SD County Board of Sups in 2020 for a retiring East County congressional seat; and it is sooooo obvious he is just seeking a stepping stone. I am the only San Diego County Dem, and the convention ended up ignoring Board of Equalization.

2. As a candidate, the Chair put in a comp registration for me. I live in Ocean Beach. Drove down Friday morning when I heard some things were happening, expecting to get registered at 10 a.m. I survived parking, etc. but all I found was exhibitors setting up. Was assured that I had to wait until 3 p.m. to register. I went to second deck to attend a busy Policy Issues Committee meeting, thinking I could get an education ‘til 3 p.m., but at noon, I opted to take a pal from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to an Arabic Buffet on Midway Drive next to Taco Bell, knowing he’d be amazed; he was. I returned Saturday at 1:15 p.m. to register and was told by security that it was supposedly shutting down at 1 p.m., and they were right, at 1:20 p.m., all I found was officials assuring us it closed at 1 p.m. Bottom line: never got registered.

Would recommend that someone be able to do registration during all hours that meetings are going on, and that eligibility to be considering for endorsements be open until perhaps 10 days prior to convention.

As a former two term City Councilman of San Diego, assistant city prosecutor, l970s candidate for BOE4 (there were nine counties then, four today) against Ernie Dronenburg Jr., and have had BOE cases both county and state. I am a great candidate to equalize our tax assessments consistent with Prop. 13 and have endorsed the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (they cannot stop me from endorsing them, thought I had a better chance at that they being one of half-dozen seeking their favor, ha!).

Keep up the good work. Nancy Reagan told us to just say NO. You bring back NOPE, rhymes with HOPE.

Mike Schaefer, Ocean Beach

DOCTORS NEED HELP

After reading the Letters section in the 2/21/18 issue (I missed the 2/14 issue), I also felt “shocked and appalled” on hearing of the County’s pursuit of Kelly Davis for reporting on jail deaths [“We still care,” Feb. 14]. I worked at all of the jails as a psychiatrist for several years. The lack of understanding most of the personnel had regarding these inmate/patients, I believe, led to the majority of completed suicides. Now, I understand from employment counselors (“headhunters”) for different companies, it is expected for a psychiatrist to evaluate and treat between 20 to 27 inmate/patients per eight-hour shift. These numbers are far beyond what a psychiatrist can safely perform. I said this to deaf ears and therefore no longer work there. Dr. Alfred Joshua, the Sheriff’s Department’s Chief Medical Officer since 2013, would not speak directly to me but rather chose his secretary to hear this very important issue.

As an avid CityBeat reader, I hope to keep informed of Ms. Davis’ situation. If you think I could help her (I don’t have names or records but mainly a gestalt of the situation), please feel free to give my contact information to Ms. Davis or her attorney.

Lou Fontana, M.D., Mission Valley