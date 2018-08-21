Letters: Keep pounding the drum

KEEP POUNDING THE DRUM

Thank you for the courageous work you and your entire staff do. I read the CityBeat weekly and appreciate the journalism that the paper puts out. I support your vendors but especially stand by the entire media pursuing the truth and facts [“The critical masses,” Aug. 15]. We will fight this fake administration and hopefully flip the 49th and more with the blue wave. Let’s do it for Aretha, children and grandchildren. Please keep pounding the drum of getting out to vote in your paper in what appears to be our most important election in my lifetime. (I’m 66 and fired up). Thanks again for all your hard work.

James B. Doster, Carlsbad

KEEP YOUR FAITH

Our original glorious leaders, the founding fathers and students of the enlightenment enshrined the sharing of knowledge into our nation’s core being. I’ve noticed for years one side uses their very own inequities to disparage the other. The slap is sharper when it comes from a family member who knows better.

Here’s a belief that helps me: Every generation goes through difficult times. Successful generations do not suffer hardship in vain. By bringing to light the vileness that can be found on both extremes, we can begin to address the pain, the fear, the slights, the feeling of being less and thereby less deserving that so many suffer. We will deal and heal now with our own issues so future generations are better off.

Keep your faith in humanity, Seth. We evolve for the better through our trials and tribulations.

Brian Shields, Cortez Hill

KEEP PUBLISHING

Seth Combs, you rock! Thank you for being here [“The critical masses,” Aug. 15]. Thank you for CityBeat. Thank you for your wonderful team of journalists. Never stop.

Here we go again! Dictator woos the disenfranchised, obliterates the press, imposes punitive measures and grabs absolute military control. Remember Hitler, et al? Are our memories so short? Have we learnt nothing from the patterns of world history?

The Roman Empire paid, Britain paid, as did France, Germany. etc. Time for America to pay up on its karma.

Trump, you may bully America but it won’t work with the rest of the world. If you want the U.S. to end up as an isolated landmass of gun-toting rednecks and bimbos, you might just get your wish and with no allies, only enemies, why would any normal person want to be here?

Here we are, stuck in the ‘50s while the world moves on. Bernie Sanders could have turned this into a free country and brought us into line with Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, etc.

Pity that Hillary didn’t know when to leave the stage. The biggest mistake of all? No country can afford to have a disenfranchised sector. Why wasn’t that fixed?

Meanwhile, the intelligentsia knows that education and international travel are a big part of the solution. America ranks lowest in these.

So, stand your ground! Keep publishing. Keep bringing the truth!

Anna Bowen-Davies, University Heights