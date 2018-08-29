Letters: Keeping me sane

KEEPING ME SANE

Hi Seth. Thank you for doing such great work and putting out such high-quality journalism. Please let your writers know how wonderful they are, and how sorry and sad it makes me that they’ve received the ugly messages and threats [“The critical masses,” Aug. 15]. Also thanks Ryan for the brutally honest writing he does and the light he shines on mental health issues. You guys keep me sane.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

THE PURSUIT OF MONEY

The editorial [“The critical masses,” Aug. 15] stated “a lot has been made about what the media can do to combat dangerous rhetoric” and “there have also been calls for more acts of unified actions amongst those covering national politics and especially those covering the White House.” The time to combat dangerous rhetoric was 30-plus years ago when right-wing radio first gained in popularity. The media could/should have nipped the rhetoric in the bud, it was over the line of yelling fire in a crowded theater. But it generated ratings (money).

However, one would think the media would have drawn a line during the 2016 campaign when dangerous rhetoric was directed at themselves. But pursuit of money will likely continue to preclude any unified action. Dangerous rhetoric isn’t the only thing the media should curtail; too many shysters are given a forum for theater, lies, phony outrage, baseless contentions, etc. Though cutting shysters off completely isn’t realistic; at a minimum the media needs to call “bullshit” more often than they do. As for the masse—for God’s sake people, turn on your bullshit detectors.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

We Messed Up

Correction: Due to a miscommunication between our reporter and the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency, we incorrectly stated in our “Hepatitis A: One Year Later” story last week that the first hepatitis A vaccine dose only protects a person for two to three weeks. The two to three weeks is actually the amount of time that it takes for the dose to be effective. We sincerely regret the error.