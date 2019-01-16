Letters: Learn from the wall

LEARN FROM THE WALL

Let’s provide some historical context to the building of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent shooting of dozens attempting to flee East Berlin and the GDR by going over it [“Talib Kweli and the Berlin gall,” Sordid Tales, Jan. 9].

The Wall was built during the height of the Cold War by the German Democratic Republic with support from their Soviet allies. It came after years of cloak and dagger activities—some deadly—engineered by both sides. The GDR was geographically on the front line of the East-West divide and vulnerable. From the GDR’s point of view, and not one I necessarily support, anyone going over that wall could have been a foreign agent taking state secrets to the Federal Republic, the USA, or another Western power.

Keep in mind those killed crossing the Wall were not the only lethal victims of the Cold War; how many Americans committed suicide during the McCarthy witch-hunt and the Hollywood Black List period? How about 60,000 dead Americans and 1.6 million dead Vietnamese during that Cold War episode?

The Wall came down when it was clear it was an anachronism. The Cold War had burned itself out by the time East Germans took hammers to the Wall.

Let’s look at the Wall in the full historical context of an unfortunate period.

Aaron De Groot, M.A., Mission Hills

WE LIKE BIG BUT(S)

Dear Editor,

Dianne Jacob and her “but(s)” [“‘Home first,’” From the Editor, Jan. 9]—I bet this word was never used once when she was the big proponent, back in 2001 (or 2002), when she proposed and her peers voted in favor of doubling the County pension fund payments to all County employees, including all already retired employees, AND herself and her peers which then caused the County pension fund to go from ‘fully funded’ to a significant deficit with that one vote. Then they voted to cover their behinds by selling over a billion dollars of Pension Obligation Bonds to bring that deficit down by only a half which bonds then put the County taxpayers directly on the hook for their greed.

Lou Cumming, La Jolla

WHAT UTTER HYPOCRISY

I see it in your post, but I still can’t believe it. County Board members citing “homeless veterans” and “home first” as excuses not to help migrants seeking asylum [“‘Home first,’” From the Editor, Jan. 9]? Since when has either the country or city taken a “home first” approach with any of the homeless (veteran or otherwise)?

Just the other day, when I went to an automated water machine to refill my three-gallon water bottle, there was a homeless person asleep next to the machine. Furthermore, whenever I have to run errands in Mira Mesa, there are pan-handlers at several major intersections begging for change. Don’t even get me started on the scenes of homelessness that I have witnessed in Balboa Park, which is supposed to be the collective living room of San Diego.

“Home first,” my eye! What utter hypocrisy, what utter hubris! I have said this before, and I will say it again: The only way anything will change on either the homeless or migrant housing issue is for the voters both at the city and county levels to make their voices heard! Enough is enough!A.F. Kaplanvia sdcitybeat.com