Letters: Leave it to the states

LEAVE IT TO THE STATES

The ideas you espoused in your editorial “Empty Pages” [Feb. 21] on how to change things so that massacres like the one at the M.S.D. High School in Florida can be prevented in the future seem insightful and thought provoking. Much talk is taking place between the administration and both parties on some of those very topics.

I would like to suggest a different approach: Make gun regulation solely a state issue, not federal.

Every state is different. Population, topography and culture. I think gun ownership should be regulated the same way automobile ownership is conducted: age limited, training, annual registration and liability insurance.

The institutions to perform these functions already exist. The DMV in each state can perform registration functions and collect fees. Automobile insurance companies can provide liability insurance for gun ownership based upon the profile of the gun owner just as they do for automobiles. Gun ranges can be certified by the state to provide training.

Apply this scenario to Nicholas Cruz. Do you think Cruz could have gotten weapons training for an AR-15 without raising a few red flags? Could he have gotten insurance to purchase an AR-15? How about the high volume magazine and ammo? What do you think his insurance company would have done if it were alerted that he was trying to buy this stuff?

This system could be applied in various forms in each state. Each state would be a laboratory for what works and what doesn’t. No one size fits all.

These are my thoughts, what are yours?

D.K. Fields, Point Loma

SCRATCHING MY HEAD

Ms. Bry’s “recusal” from voting on changes to the S.D. housing code, as stated in this week’s issue of CityBeat [“Whole lotta housing love,” March 7], leaves me scratching my head wondering why she would vote in that manner on this hot button topic. I assume this was reported correctly... so, can you please explain her reasoning for her vote? I do note that the vote was 7 to 1, so it appears that the changes that were proposed, as stated in the CityBeat editorial, were overwhelmingly supported but yet Ms. Bry chose to dodge the issue.

I’m still wondering where all this “affordable housing” will be built. I look forward to your feedback when you have a few moments.

Lou Cumming, La Jolla