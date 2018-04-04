Letters: Leave music to the musicologists

Leave music to the musicologists

Just got a copy of the March 14th issue [Local Music Issue]. Now I know why I’ve never sent a CD of any band I have been in to this snotrag for appraisal. And I know that no member of Pharmacy ever sent a copy of our only CD Wrack and Roll to Shittybeat. However you obtained a copy of a CD that we sold totally out of is a complete and utter mystery.

It’s not just that Pharmacy as a band has been defunct for over three years and you wasted however hours writing a review of a record that nobody can ever buy or hear for a band that nobody will ever see ever again, but that you were too lazy to do it yourself and you had to get “Carolyn Ramos” to do it for you. That’s the problem these days, isn’t it? People totally unqualified for the jobs they hold, all the way up to Cheeto-in-Chief. An Editor should edit, not review music. And an Art Director should stick to directing art. Thank Ghod, Ba’al and Mithras that neither of you hold a job in any field where people would depend on you for their lives, like a medical profession. Leave Musicology to actual Musicologists. Yes, there is an actual area of study called Musicology, and most magazines who do Music, hire people who have been trained in this field.

Your annual “Write really nasty crap about every band in San Diego” feature is something we should all avoid if we want an honest appraisal of any of these bands’ work. It’s not just the Pharmacy review, something we really don’t care about any more, even though we appreciate being called a T-Rex cover band, although you are too inept to realize that we do not sing with shaky voices like Marc Bolan, so pulling a T-Rex comparison out of your arses must have been a stretch for you.

Here is our review of Shittybeat: IRRELEVANT.

Name withheld

[Edit note: That CD was, indeed, sent to us for the local music issue so we’re not sure where that came from. Everything else is too stupid to reply to, but then again, I probably asked for it on this one. We’re also not sure why they chose to put “Carolyn Ramos” in quotes]

HOW ABOUT NO GUNS?

“Those who live by the gun, die by the gun.”

Welcome to USA. Land of Fear and Home to Gun Violence. [“Empty pages are empty statements,” Feb. 21]

Every gun is a potential magnet for another gun.

Gun owners, if you are so afraid of being killed/maimed by a gun, then you, or a family member, quite possibly will be. (Self-fulfilling prophecy).

As beautiful Gabby Giffords and many other gun owners have discovered, you probably won’t have your gun with you when the time comes anyway. The magnet is still activated, in line with you and your intent.

How about doing what sane countries do? Let’s invest in arts and education (soul food) and great mental health programs instead of war and weapons of mass destructions. Let’s start getting our priorities right.

Republicans have failed our youth. Kids shouldn’t have to be instructing us to “Vote Them Out”. Adults should have done that years ago.

We are not a free country. We are an international disgrace.

Anna Bowen-Davies, University Heights

The Dehumanization of Homeless People

I have witnessed firsthand the mistreatment and abuse of the homeless by cops here in San Diego—Mayor Kevin Faulconer, the City Council and Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman along with her officers should be ashamed of themselves [“Acknowledge their humanity,” Jan. 31]. Now we know why the Chargers left town, why we had a Hepatitis A crisis and why Amazon refused to build its HQ2 campus in the city. Mayor Faulconer’s ineffective administration is a dismal failure and will continue to be so. Maybe he should read Proverbs 28:27.

Jacob Regal, Downtown